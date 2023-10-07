Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my friends! A very sick Lee Sanders with you all this Friday. Shoutout to Jeremy Thomas for filling in for me last week. Sadly I still have not fully recovered as I’m battling the effects of catching COVID. By the time I realized what was going on, my wife sadly was hit with the virus. It’s been a slow recovery as I’m very weak, bones aching and the whole nine yards. Tonight is going to be an abbreviation review and recap that you’re accustomed to but we’ll still have fun as tonight is AEW RAMPAGE. We’re days removed from Edge Adam Copeland joining the company and making his Dynamite debut. Tonight’s RAMPAGE is setting the tone for his Collision debut in less than 24 hours. Let’s jump into the action already! Hope you all been well!

Commentators: Excalibur and Tony Schiavone

Venue: Stockton Arena

Location: Stockton, CA

MATCH 1: The Best Friends & The Hardys vs Daddy Magic, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia & Angelo Parker

Angelo and Chuck open this up. Nice arm drag takedowns by Chuck as Trent is tagged. Angelo tags in Garcia while Trent tags Jeff Hardy. A dance off between the two occurs when Menard attacks Jeff from behind. Matt Hardy gets a bit of retribution on Menard when Hager is tagged. It’s a handicap in the corner as Jeff is getting mauled! Menard with a few stomps on Jeff as Hager is tagged and stomps on Jeff Hardy as well. Great job by the heels isolating Hardy. Jeff reverses an attack from Garcia as it’s his opening to tag Beretta. Serious of German suplexes connect from Berretta as he launches a thrust kick to follow up. Death Valley driver connects as well as soon we see all eight men fighting one another in various corners. The referee has lost control big time! The babyfaces clean house as they all go for a four-way hug to the pop of fans as we head into our first set of ad breaks.