Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Happy Friday the 13th Friends! Lee Sanders back with you all for a new edition of AEW RAMPAGE! Tonight’s card sees Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs Gates of Agony. Meanwhile, Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs The Hardys & Brother Zay. Elsewhere, Skye Blue vs Emi Sakura. Finally, Jay Lethal vs Trent Beretta.

Before going any further, appreciate those of you who wished me and the wife a speedy recovery after we were hit hard with COVID. Happy to say we are both fully recovered and in the clear. It’s been a slow grind for me getting back to normal but all in good time. On that note, let’s rock it!

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Paul Wight

Venue: Cable Dahmer Arena

Location: Independence, MO

MATCH 1: Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs The Hardys & Brother Zay

Garcia and Brother Zay start things off with a lockup. Zay with nice wrist-lock control as Garcia uses the ropes to break free. A couple of waist-lock exchanges as Zay catches Garcia with a dropkick before tagging in Matt. Matt with an elbow from the middle ropes as Jeff is tagged and delivers a dividing splash for a two count. Great synchronicity at play from the trio of babyfaces beeore Parker is tagged. Zay is isolated by Garcia, Menard, and Ang briefly before Matt is tagged once again. Matt powerbombs Ang from out of the corner for a near fall as Garcia is tagged. Garcia is about to start dancing when Menard interrupts him. Menard is furious with him for the showboating as Jeff and Zay get the jump on all three of them to send them regrouping outside the ring. We are back as Jeff is tagged and delivers a series of clotheslines to Angelo Parker. It’s followed by a dropkick as Menard breaks up the pin attempt. Garcia comes from behind Zay and suplexes him as Jeff plants him with an inverted suplex. Parker connects with a running bulldog on Jeff as Matt catches Parker with the side effect takedown! Zay tagged as and Matt connect with some beautiful poetry in motion on Parker. Matt follows up with the twist of fate as Jeff tries for the Stanton bomb but misses! Looks like Jeff missed as a result of Jake Hager hitting the ropes to force Jeff to land on his groin. Matt delivers a baseball sliding dropkick to Hager to setup another poetry in motion over the top rope! Zay crashes into Hager and Menard big time! Garcia jumps att from behind and sends him out the ring. Garcia clotheslines Zay and follows with a big ddt to pick up the win.

Winner:The Hardys and Zay (11 minutes)

Rating:**

Decent opener.

Post match Menard is not happy with the victory as he feels Garcia’s showboating is not necessary to get the job done.

Footage is shown of Penta trying to give an update on his brother Fenix. Sadly it’s interrupted as Bullet Club Good comes to the scene. They poke fun at the fact that Penta and Fenix don’t have any gold as Penta extends a challenge to face another one of them in a match. Meanwhile, Rene is with Garcia, Menard, Hager, and Parker. They are happy with the win as the team tries to tell Menard to calm down and let the anger go with Daniel’s dancing. Menard is furious at the idea as he storms off and tells them to squash it to end this segment as we move on to our next match.

MATCH 2: Trent Beretta vs Jay Lethal

Lethal gets the jump on Beretta as he’s stomping on his face in the corner via his boot. Lethal spends time to talk trash into the hard camera to remind Eddie Kingston how he’s coming for the ROH World title. This gives Trent an opportunity to rebound and hit Lethal with a few chops and grounds Leghal momentarily. Beretta sent face first into the turnbuckle, followed by a scoop slam. Lethal looking for the figure four leg lock as Trent counters it with a roll-in through. Trent follows up with a huricarana to go for a cover as Lethal kicks out. Jeff Jarrett jumps on the ropes to cause a distraction as the referee tells him to get down. Beretta tried running at full speed at Lethal but misses him big time as he crashes into the ropes! Action spills outside where Beretta no-sells a move by Lethal only to come back and spear Lethal. Lethal comes back and grabs onto the leg of Trent and rams it into the steel post as we head into a set of ad breaks. We are back as Lethal is tossed back in the ring. Beretta with a backslide pin attempt that gets a near fall. Trent follows up with a German suplex. It stuns Lethal who tried going for the lethal injection but gets a half & half by Beretta to setup another near fall. Lethal applies the figure four lock! Team Jarrett looks on as Lethal superkicks Trent in the face. Lethal tries for a rolling elbow but it’s interrupted by a running knee to the face by Trent! A swing and miss by Trent as Lethal kicks him in the back ankle. Lethal injection follows to pickup the victory!

Winner:Jay Lethal (8 minutes)

Rating:**

Lethal building momentum for his dance with Eddie Kingston. Pretty decent match.

Mike Santana and Ortiz follow up with one another after all the weeks of back and fourth trash talking. Put these two in the ring already.

MATCH 3: Emi Sakura vs Skye Blue

Skye with a chop to the chest of Emi as the veteran comes back with some heavy handed chops of her own. Sakura dumping Skye onto the outside. Sakura with a running crossbody on Skye who’s sitting beside does the steel steps. Back inside the ring now as Emi tries looking for a stretch ans bow submission hold that turns into the surfboard special. Skye is bent silly from the hold! Emi with another series of hard chops as she runs into a big elbow and kick to the face. Skye follows up with a ddt as Sakura kicks out. Skye trying for skyefall as Emi scouted it and counters with a delayed and inverted backbreaker! It’s a near fall for the efforts as Emi gets rocked by s superkick, followed by the code blue for the victory!

Winner:Skye Blue (4 minutes)

Rating:**

Skye looked great against the veteran in Sakura this week. No complaints on this one folks. More Skye Blue please!

Excalibur gives a rundown for Collision and next weeks DYNAMITE as it’s time for our main event!

MATCH 4: Gates of Agony vs Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castanogli