Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Happy Fantastic Friday everybody! Lee Sanders with you all to cover another edition of AEW RAMPAGE! Hope you all been well and ready for Halloween weekend. It’s my favorite time of the year not just for the costumes but the candy, lots of candy! Hey before we get into coverage, I want to remind you all that aren’t aware that I saw WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle! It went down last weekend at the Squared Circle Collectibles store in Winchester, Virginia. This was my second time seeing the wrestling legend. Read more about my experience and visiting the store by clicking here.

Also, rest in peace to veteran actor Richard Moll who passed away today at age 80. Moll had a television & film career that spanned almost 40 years. Moll provided some of the best moments of tv growing up. From Two-Face in Batman: The Animated Series, to being Bull, the towering bailiff on Night Court, Scorpion on Spider-Man the animated series in the 90s, Slan Quince on Highlander the tv series, so many hit shows from 1970s to 2010s. Great range and will be missed. let’s talk RAMPAGE!

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Venue: The Liacouras Center

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccobani, and Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: Santana vs Ortiz Orange Cassidy

Santana throws an elbow as Ortiz answers with a dropkick followed by a tope as the action spills to the outside. Ortiz with a a trash can and lid to the body of Santana. A kendo stick to the body follows repeatedly as he also takes it to the legs of Santana. Ortiz is cold blooded as he focuses on that surgical repaired knee. Steel chairs are spilled all over the place as the two now exchange hard shots to the face. Santana brings him over the top with a suplex, followed by a moonsault, dropping Ortiz to the floor. Santana wants to keep the action outside of the ring as he sets up a table. Santana with a trash can over the head of Ortiz. Ortiz with a powerbomb of Santana onto that table bedore tossing him back in the ring. First pinfall attempt made as Santana kicks out! Ortiz back out tot the apron as he’s looking for a suplex but Santana reverses it and sends him crashing through a those pile of steel chairs from earlier! Mama Miamas we go into our first set of ad breaks. We are back as both men are in the ring exchanging closed fists to the heads and body. They are at a vertical base now as Ortiz suplexes him. Santana with a suplex of his own as both men connect in identical spots to lay each other out. Great opening contents so far as some rapid fire action commences followed by Santana connecting with a rolling cutter! Nicely done as Santana pics up a near fall. Ortiz with the powerslam followed by a brain buster for a kickout. Exchange of slapping as it comes off like a great hockey fight! Ortiz thinking cutter off the top rope but Santana pushes him off. Santana pushes Ortiz into the referee who almost gets bumped. Ortiz with a stand and switch to setup a pin for a near fall. Santana with a rollup followed by a spinning lariat that rocks Ortiz. It’s followed by a cannonball and a powerbomb for the win.

Winner:Santana (10 minutes)

Rating:***

Great opener and effort by both men.

Santana offers a fist bump to Ortiz but Ortiz isn’t having any of that as Santana makes his exit. Sunjay Dutt comes out to cheer up Ortiz who looks on complexed and wants nothing to do with Dutt. Interesting development here. From here a recap of MJF and Kenny Omega’s indie careers are highlighted leading up to AEW as their match at Saturday’s Collision is going to be fire! From here footage is shown of Switchblade Jay White catching up with Kenny Omega backstage. Jay wishes him luck as if Kenny wins it’s going to be epic for them 1-on-1. Meanwhile, Don Callis tries pitching to MJF now they should join forces. MJF passes on this as he tells him to get his forehead checked out. It looks like a vagina! Love that MJF!

Kris Statlander has called a conference backstage with Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue. Kris wants to know what’s going on with them as Skye is only concerned about her upcoming match. Cue Metallica’s And Nothing Else Matters…

Kip Sabian is with Penelope Ford as they are taking time to mock the city of Philadelphia. This is brutally bad. If ever a time for Wardlow…

Watch out now! Mark Briscoe is back in the house as he’s been out on injury. Mark gets a great pop from the crowd. Kip throws a few insults as Mark has heads enough as he lays him out with a big elbow strike to the jaw and clotheslines him over the ropes. Nice stuff here. Meanwhile, Rene Paquette is with Anna Jay who feels good about her upcoming chance at becoming no.1 contender to face Shida for the Women’s title. Don Callis comes in with a proposal as he wants for Hager, Menard, and Parker to consider helping him take care of his Jericho & Omega problem. As this is going on, Ruby Soho shows up to give Parker his switchblade that she just found. Parker is appreciative as he tells her if she ever wants to talk about her recent defeat to Shida, he’s there for her. She’s not interested…yet!

MATCH 2: Abadon vs Willow Nightingale vs Anna Jay vs Skye Blue