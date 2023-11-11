Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy Fantastic Friday my friends! Lee Sanders back with you all as the weekend is upon us! No better way to kick it off than with a new episode of AEW RAMPAGE. This weekends Card sees FTR vs Komander & Vikingo. Meanwhile, Ricky Starks vs Preston Vance. Elsewhere, Red Velvet vs Ruby Soho and The Kingdom in action.

Before going any further, I’d like to take this time to thank those who served in the military. This weekend marks Veterans Day. From all of us here at 411Mania, thank you for your services. Let’s talk RAMPAGE!