Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Happy Friday and Halloween weekend friends! Lee Sanders here! Great to be back with you all covering AEW RAMPAGE as I'm fresh off of the Chris Jericho cruise.

Tonight’s RAMPAGE card looks solid as Bryan Danielson faces Eddie Kingston in a World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinals match. Matt Sydal vs Dante Martin. And in the main event, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD defends her championship Fabian’s Abadon.

Location: Boston, MA

Commentators: Excalibur, Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho, Taz

MATCH 1: World Title Eliminator Semifinals-Bryan Danielson vs Eddie Kingston

White hot crowd going in this opener as Danielson is going in early on Kingston’s lower legs by kicking them. Danielson follows up with heavy handed chops as Kingston comes right back with chops of his own. Danielson uses his explosive speed to drop Kingston with a running clothesline followed by a rolling boot. Kingston quickly exits the ring to catch his breath but is pissed off as he throws a steel chair. Kingston gets back in the ring as he and Danielson lock up briefly. Kingston goes in with a series of chops but it’s quickly flipped on him by Danielson who hyperextended Kingston’s arm. Danielson is working a clinic on the arm for a bit before Kingston comes back with a kitchen sink followed by a few strikes. Excellent match so far as both men are going back and fourth trading blows. Lateral press applied by Kingston to Bryan as Kingston goes for a cover and it’s a near fall. Throughout the Picture in Picture break, Kingston was on the offense as he landed a series of chops on Danielson’s chest. His chest looks like raw ground beef! Kingston gets Danielson in a back suplex outside the ring and it looks bad for Bryan. Danielson manages to get into the ring before getting counted out. Kingston continues targeting Danielson’s neck as he’s now applying a stretchplum submission hold. Kingston now has Danielson on the top turnbuckle looking for a high risk maneuver. Danielson fights it off briefly but Kingston smacks Danielson in the face! Danielson gets tangled up on the top turnbuckle for a bit but manages to counter with a belly to back suplex from the top rope! Both men now struggle to come to their feet as they trade chops. Danielson counters an arm drag with a spinning roundhouse kick to Kingston. Danielson follows it up with his trademark series of YES kicks! Danielson tried looking for the finish but Kingston dropped out of exhaustion. Danielson delivers forearm strikes to the back of Kingston’s head and was looking to put him in a submission hold. Kingston counters and turns it around in his favor with an out of nowhere DDT! Both men are trading shots one more time as Danielson gets Kingston in a triangle sleeper as Kingston delivers a middle finger to Kingston while in the hold. Danielson doesn’t let up on the hold as eventually Kingston passes out! Excellent match!

Winner: Bryan Danielson (15:00)

Rating: *****

Thoughts: Danielson and Kingston had instant magic in this classic matchup. This was hands down one of the best matches I’ve seen of Kingston since he’s been in AEW so far. Didn’t think he’d be able to keep up with Danielson but he did. Excellent psychology in this match

Tony Schiavone is with CM Punk to get his reactions to being 5-0 so far. Ending Kingston is cursing his ass off as he comes up to CM Punk wondering what the hell is so funny?! Kingston tells him to keep talking sh*t as Punk tells him he’s disappointed in him. Punk also tells him he’ll gladly put him to sleep again. Oh this was intense!

Match 2: Matt Sydal vs Dante Martin

Sydal and Martin are off to a hot start as this is a straight up fluid technical match so far. A lot of counters happening so far as Martin manages to dart Sydall into the corner of the ring with his legs. Martin follows up with springboard dropkick that sends Sydal out the ring. Sydall follows up with a high risk semi moonsault outside the ring to add more insult to injury on Sydal. Back from commercial break Martin gets rocked by a back heel kick from Sydal. Sydall follows it up with a knee to the face and chopping kicks to Martin’s ankles. Pin attempt made by Sydal but it’s only a near fall. Dante comes back on offense for a bit and manages to get a near fall with a sunset flip / pin attempt. Pretty leg scissors takedown by Martin as he picks up another near fall. Martin climbs to the top turnbuckle as Sydal comes up to stop him. Both men are jockeying for position as Sydal takes him down by okaying possum. Another near fall as both men are now trading blows. Martin connects with the double springboard moonsault after connecting with a reverse stunner to pick up the victory. Wow!