Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Hello my friends! Lee Sanders back with you all on this Fantastic Friday! Great being back with you all as AEW WORLDS END is this weekend! Shoutout to the magnificent Jeremy Thomas for stepping in for me last week. Hope you all had a fantastic holiday break as 2024 is almost here. We’ve got a solid card tonight for AEW RAMPAGE. Let’s drop right into the action already!

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Commentators: Excalibur and Tony Schiavone

Chris Jericho to kick things off as he recaps Sammy Guevara ditching the Don Callis Family. This all led up to Jericho, Sting, Darby Allin, and Sammy to join forces and take on the Callis family in an eight-man tag match. Jericho asks Sammy to come out as there’s a few things they need to hash out real quick ahead of their tag match at Worlds End. Sammy comes out to a good pop from the crowd as Jericho wants to know why Sammy joined Callis in the first place. Sammy felt he was in a headspace where he pointed fingers at everyone for his placement in AEW. There was no one to blame but himself Sammy realized at the end as he apologies to Jericho. Speaking of Jericho, he accepts Sammy’s apology while also asking if he’ll reunite with him to reform Le Sex Gods. Sammy hugs Jericho as it’s a big yes to a lukewarm crowd reception.

Recap of House of Black attacking Daniel Garcia from last weekends Collision is shown. Backstage, Rene Paiute is with Garcia and Matt Menard for reaction. Garcia promises that soon they will get their revenge on House of Black as we head to our first match of the night.

MATCH 1: Ruby Soho vs Marina Shafir

Nice lockup, and takedown by Marina as another lockup goes down. Ruby avoids contact from Shafir as as they both swing and miss one another. Ruby grabs a headful of hair to slam her to the canvas before leaving the ring. Nyla Rose stares at Ruby as Ruby gets back in the ring. Marina kicks her low multiple times as Harley Cameron causes a distraction. The distraction helps Ruby get on the offense as Nyla comes to the aid of Shafir as we head into our first set of ad breaks. We are back as Nyla pulls Saraya off the apron. Harley tries jumping on Nyla’s back as Nyla tosses her off with ease! Saraya hauls ass as Nyla follows. Ruby hits the no future maneuver on Shafir for a near fall. Ruby to the tope now as she misses a high-risk maneuver. Shafir with a kick to the midsection before driving Ruby to the canvas. Harley on the apron again as Ruby comes from behind to rollup Marina for the victory thanks to a handful of tights.

Winner:Ruby Soho (5 minutes)

Rating:*

Was expecting more but hey it’s all okay as it’s the holidays.

The Don Callis Family cut a promo promising for Sting, Darby, and Le Sex Gods that their world will end tomorrow at AEW WORLDS END. Cue Dave Mathews Band When the World Ends song please…