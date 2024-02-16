Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello AEW fans! It’s Friday night and we know what that means — it’s time for AEW Rampage! I’m Jeremy Thomas, filling in because Rampage is taking place at an earlier time this week. Tonight we’ll see Jeff Hardy take on Sammy Guevara in a No Disqualification match, while the Bang Bang Scissor Gang battles the Dark Order, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal in ten-man tag action. Plus Queen Aminata faces Anna Jay and Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs will be in action. Hopefully it will be a fun little show.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

THIS IS RAMPAGE, BABY! (aka Title Sequence)

No Disqualification Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Jeff tosses his towel to the crowd before they stare off, then circle. Jeff slaps Sammy, and Sammy slaps back! They start brawling with Jeff battering Sammy into the corner, then hitting a bodyslam. Jeff to the outside of the ring and he goes around the ring to pull out a ladder already. He slides it to the ring but Sammy with a dropkick to the ladder, knocking Jeff down!

Sammy sets up the ladder in the ring and goes outside to nail Jeff. He chops Jeff against the apron but Jeff whips him into the guardrail, then throws him into the other side of the guardrail before leaping off the apron onto him. Jeff plays to the crowd before tossing Guevara into the announcer’s booth and rolling him to the apron for a couple of stomps and a boot choke.

Jeff grabs Sammy for a powerbomb on the apron but Sammy fights free and hits a knee tot he chin. He goes for a piledriver on the apron but Jeff pushes him back — superkick by Sammy! Up top for a double stomp on the apron. Sammy pulls Jeff into the ring for a two-count.

Sammy throws Jeff under the ladder and Jeff rolls outside. Sammy grabs a neck brace from a fan and chokes Jeff with it, then chops him. He throws Sammy into the barricade and hits a dropkick, then pulls the steps free. He backs up and runs in, Willow in the Wind to the Sammy against the barricade!

Jeff rolls Sammy in and slides a chair in after. He grabs the chair and throws it into Sammy’s face, then pulls the ladder into the middle of the ring and climbs. Sammy up and climbs the other side, they trade firsts at the top. Jeff with a headbutt — TWIST OF FATE off the top of the ladder! Cover gets two as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Jeff hits a dropkick to the knees on the outside. Jeff sets up a table and slams Sammy into the apron, then sets him on the table. A massive ladder has been set up — the shift comes off! Jeff climbs up the ladder but Sammy is off the table and lays into Jeff’s back. Sammy rolls Jeff into the ring and follows, Jeff with a back elbow but Sammy nails Jeff and pulls him off the turnbuckle. Sammy puts a chair around Jeff’s head — CUTTER off the top with the chair on Jeff’s neck!

Sammy goes outside and puts Jeff on the table. He lays into Jeff and climbs the ladder — SWANTON THROUGH THE TABLE!

Sammy rolls Jeff in and goes up top — shooting star but Jeff gets the knees up! Jeff picks up Sammy, kick, Twist of fate countered into GTH, cover gets three.

Winner: Sammy Guevara (12:27)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Very good match to start the show with, by TV hardcore match standards. That SSP knee to the face was tough but otherwise no complaints.

After the match, Powerhouse Hobbs sneaks up behind Sammy and hits a spinebuster. Hobbs says he’s gonna get Sammy and picks him up — World’s Most Dangerous Slam.

* Renee asks Brian Cage about his match next week and asks if his target will stay on HOOK. Nana starts to talk and Cage interrupts, saying what matters is HOOK. He says HOOK doesn’t belong her and doesn’t want to be here, calling him a fad flavor of the mouth. He’s pissed that fans chant HOOK’s name and wants to buy his merch. He says he’s what a real wrestler should look like and he’s sick of taking a backseat. Doesn’t matter who HOOK’s partners are next week.

* Private Party is backstage and re-introduce themselves as our future AEW Tag Team CHampions. Marq says they’re shooting straight to the top and Kassidy says they talk that talk, walk that walk, and wherever they go it’s litty in the city. Marq isn’t keen on the phrase at first but Isiah gets him into it and they walk off.