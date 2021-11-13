Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

And a very Good Friday to you all! Lee Sanders here and we are just less than 24 hours away from AEW FULL GEAR the ppv but first up is tonight’s AEW RAMPAGE. Tonight’s lineup features Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy in a lumberjack match.

Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish. Jade Cargill vs. Santana Garrett, and finally, Dante Martin vs. Ariya Daivari

Friendly reminder, I’ll be celebrating my 10th anniversary of doing my podcast this Sunday, November 14th at 8pm ET. If around this weekend come hang out as I’ll be streaming on my YouTube channel which you can check out by clicking here.

Commentators: Taz, Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: Jungle Boy vs Bobby Fish

Match opens up white hot as Jungle Boy charges at Fish with a nice underhook leg takedown as he comes in flying with punches. Jungle Boy tried to skin the cat off the ropes but Fish wrenched Jungle Boy’s arm and sent him crashing outside the ring to the canvas. Action gets back inside the ring as Fish continues to be in control. Great series of counters by both men as Jungle Boy tried skinning the cat off the ropes again. This time he connects as he does a beautiful armdrag takedown of Fish. Fish finds himself looking for a dangerous German suplex from the outside ring-apron. Jungle Boy fights out of it as Dish delivered a strong roundkick that takes Jungle Boy off his feet and crashing to the outside. Jungle Boy sends Bobby face first into the ring post but it only phases him briefly. Fish comes in with knee strikes to Jungle Boy and manages to get back in the ring in time before a count out only to go back out to reset the count. Fish has been on the offense during the Picture in Picture break as Jungle Boy comes in with a clothesline on Fish. Fish connects with a hammerlock followed by a backdrop as he’s been working on Jungle Boy’s arm pretty good. Jungle Boy comes back with a German suplex with pin attempt! It’s a near fall! Fish hammerlocks Jungle Boy and whips him into the ring post. He tries looking for a spinning roundhouse kick and misses! Jungle Boy gets in a roll up but it’s a near fall. Jungle Biu tried looking for a DDT off the ropes but Fish sends him crashing into the ropes with an exploder. Fish only gets a near fall as Jungle Boy appears to be out cold. Fish comes in with strong kicks to Jungle Boy’s left arm. Fish tries looking for one more kick buy Jungle Boy counters with the snare trap as he shockingly gets in the victory as he chokes out Bobby Fish! Damn impressive! Post-match Adam Cole races down to the ring as he and Jungle Boy are swinging haymakers at one another. Fish somehow has quickly recovered as he joins Cole in a beatdown. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus come in for the save as Bobby Fish has been left to the wolves. Cage connects with the Killswitch and leaves him laying knocked out.