wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage
December 3, 2021 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
Happy Friday y’all! Lee Sanders here! We for us a busy weekend for pro-wrestling as things kick off with tonight’s new AEW RAMPAGE. This week’s action sees the AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. PAC and AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M in a non-title match. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill vs. Janai Kai. Finally, in the main event, AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Tony Nese.
By the way, I’ll be covering NWA HARD TIMES 2 and NXT Takeover: War Games ppv fallout live this Saturday and Sunday once the events end. Feel free to drop by my podcast channel for coverage by clicking here.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On The Young Bucks’ Deal With AEW, Which Wrestlers Have Similar Deals
- Jim Ross On The Briscoe Brothers Potentially Joining AEW, Importance Of Jay Lethal Signing
- Eric Bischoff On What He Regrets About Latest WWE Run, WWE Production Meetings Being ‘Waste Of Time’
- King Woods Asked For Time Off From WWE to Attend Golden Girls Convention