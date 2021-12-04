Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy Friday y’all! Lee Sanders here! We for us a busy weekend for pro-wrestling as things kick off with tonight’s new AEW RAMPAGE. This week’s action sees the AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. PAC and AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M in a non-title match. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill vs. Janai Kai. Finally, in the main event, AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Tony Nese.

By the way, I’ll be covering NWA HARD TIMES 2 and NXT Takeover: War Games ppv fallout live this Saturday and Sunday once the events end. Feel free to drop by my podcast channel for coverage by clicking here.