Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

And a Good Friday to you all! I’m Lee Sanders and tonight is AEW RAMPAGE night! Tonight’s RAMPAGE sees Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett. Trios action as Kris Statlander, Red Velvet & “Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford & The Bunny. Also, Trent Beretta vs. Adam Cole. And in the main event, for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds.