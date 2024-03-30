Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my friends! Pleased to meet you, nice to know me as I am Lee Sanders! If it’s Friday and I’m here thst means it’s AEW RAMPAGE time! We have a solid card tonight as the Bang Bang Gang has a family dinner. Deonna Purrazzo in action! Elsewhere, Mariah May faces Nikita. Meanwhile, Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher. In addition, Roderick Strong vs. Daddy Magic in a AEW International Championship Eliminator Match. Finally, we’ll hear from “Timeless” Toni Storm.

Before I go any further, I’d like to take this time to offer thoughts, prayers, and condolences to those who lost their lives in the horrific Francis Scott Key Bridge incident. The event hits pretty close to home as we all have been rocked by it here in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region. The bridge will eventually be restored but the lives lost is forever. We’re thinking of you Baltimore in this difficult time.

Location: Quebec City, Canada

Venue: CENTRE VIDEOTRON

Commentators: Excalibur and Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: Dustin Rhodes vs The Butcher

A lockup to begin this battle between two big, beefy men! We hit a stalemate as a hip toss is avoided by Rhodes. Snap arm drag follows after a sliding pin attempt from Dustin doesn’t go to three. Butcher sent over the bridge to the outside as Dustin follows up with a lariat. A dragon screw follows up on Butcher as the back of his head hits the ring apron to rock him a bit. Butcher rebounds by luring Dustin to the top rope as he tries pulling the left arm out of socket. Butcher follows up by driving his knee into the back of Dustin while putting some torque on that damaged arm. Butcher with a shoulder tackle that sends Rhodes to the outside. Butcher, smashes Dustin’s hand on top of the steep steps. Referee allowing a lot of leeway here as she’s not counting. Butcher doing a good job focusing on the arm for most of the match. Butcher is surgically taking it apart. Butcher able to keep up the punishment as he hits a backbreaker as we head into our first set of commercials. We are back as Dustin gets a two count after hitting a code red. Butcher now head butting the shoulder of Rhodes. A swing and a miss as Dustin hits a couple of clotheslines. Dustin drops to his knees and hits an uppercut after being sent into the ropes. Dustin sets up Butcher in the corner for a series of right hands to the forehead of Butcher. Rhodes follows up with a powerslam for a kickout. Rhodes put into a crossface after countering a crossrhodes attempt. Dustin manages to use his foot to hit the bottom rope for a rope break. Butcher misses a clothesline as Rhodes hits not one, but two crossrhodes for the victory!

Winner:Dustin Rhodes (11 minutes)

Rating:***

Nice opener!

The Bang Bang Gang are inside Billy Gunn’s home as they are doing a little bit of vandalizing. It’s nothing to root home about as Jay White is spending more talking than rioting. To my point, Billy and his wife arrive to send them running for their dear life. Recap of the AEW Tag Team Tournament shown as this Saturday on Collision, Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs Top Flight in the quarter finals. In addition, FTR takes on Infantry in the second half of the quarter finals.

MATCH 2: Deonna Purrazzo vs Rose (Making AEW DEBUT)

A lockup sends Rose into the corner, followed by a headlock. Deonna manages to snap the left atom of Rose back into next Wednesday! Deonna goes back to work on that arm pulling off a couple of arm wrenches. Rose pulls off very little offense here as Deonna is chopping away at her. Rose tries coming in with a few spinning kicks as Deonna hits her with a big pump kick! Deonna with a forearm strike, followed by a backbreaker and hits an arm wrench submission hold. Dominating performance!

Winner:Deonna Purrazzo (7 minutes)

Rating:SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!

Nothing to see here folks except dead meat.

Toni Storm reveals she won’t be able to wrestle tonight as Mariah May will be wrestling in her place instead.

MATCH 3: Mariah May vs Nikkita (MAKING AEW DEBUT)

Mariah with a clothesline and a head toss, followed by a John Woo dropkick from off the ropes. A spinning backslam follows as we head into another set of commercial breaks.