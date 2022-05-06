Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello AEW peeps! It’s Friday afternoon and AEW is doubling down on early viewing with tonight’s afternoon/evening episode of AEW Rampage! I’m Jeremy Thomas and thanks to the NHL, Rampage is taking place at the super-early time of 5:30 ET/2:30 PT so instead of our usual Lee Sanders excellence, you have to have me. We have a four-match show tonight as Riho takes on Yuka Sakazaki in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifier, Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter battling Ruby Soho & Toni Storm, HOOK being sent against JD Drake, and Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita. That’s a very solid card and we’ll have a lot to get into so let’s jump to it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

THIS IS RAMPAGE, BABY! (aka Theme Song)

* We’re in Baltimore and starting off with the women’s tag team match.

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm

Storm and Hayter start off and lock up, Hayter with a headlock and shot into the ropes where she runs Storm over. They go nose to nose, Hayter kicks Storm and they go into the ropes. Storm ducks a clothesline and runs Hayter over. Whip into the corner and a charging uppercut, Soho tags in and whips Storm into Jamie before splashing in. Hayter grabs Ruby and puts her in the hostile corner, tagging in Britt who chokes her and lays in fists. They go into the ropes and Baker with a Sling Blade, cover for two.

Britt goes for an Air Raid Crash but Ruby sunset flips it for two, then gets another two on roll-up. Storm tags in and Soho and Storm do a double legsweep. Storm kicks down Britt in the corner, rolles through but gets caught and slammed into the middle turnbuckle. Baker stomps Toni down and covers for two as we go to PIP break.

Back from break with Hayter in as she sends Storm into the corner hard, then hits a couple forearms to the back. Whip into the corner but Ruby with the sacrifice save and Storm grabs Hayter to drop her to the mat. Both women slow to get up, the tags are made and Ruby’s in hot! She stomps Britt’s foot and knees her in the head, a second knee to the head and she knocks Hayer off the apron before kicking her in the jaw. Storm with the blind tag, she comes in with the hard hip attack but Hayter runs in with the big boot. Pittsburgh Sunrise attempt but Soho with the big kick. It gets chaotic, Storm grabs Baker for a drop onto Hayter. Baker with the Air Raid Crash though!

Baker stomps at Toni’s head as they both get to their feet, and they’re trading shots. Storm takes over and comes off into an awkward transition into the mandible attempt, but Storm escapes and hits a release German suplex. She sets Britt on the top and Rebel comes up for the distraction. Baker with an eye gough, butterfly suplex and sliding lariat. Stomp, Baker covers but Ruby knocks Jamie into them to break up the count.

Hayter sent outside, Baker superkicks Soho but Storm with the rollup for the pin!

Winner: Ruby Soho and Toni Storm (8:38)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very solid match to kick us off. It stayed in a certain gear (which is fine for a TV match) and had a disjointed transition at one point but all in all, very decent bout.

* Eddie Kingston is on the phone for Chris Jericho and says he’s been with his wife for over 20 years, she’s seen him in bad shape but when he walked in this time, his wife was crying. Eddie says that will be burned into his soul forever and this isn’t about wrestling anymore; it’s about making Jericho feel the fear and pain his wife felt. He’s gonna hurt Jericho bad, and it’ll be for her.

* Tony Nese is backstage and wonders why he has to force himself on the show. Mark Sterling says they request a match with the kid with all the right friends, the undefeated phenomenon, the idiot everyone loves that they don’t know why. Next week in Nese’s hometown, he wants Danhausen.

* We’re back with HOOK!

HOOK vs. JD Drake

The two circle and HOOK with a waistlock takedown, but Drake gets to the ropes quickly for the break. Drake with the pieface and a chop, HOOK asks for another and he HEADBUTTS the chop! Thesz Press, Drake gets free but gets suplexed right to the mat!

HOOK goes for another suplex, Drake reverses into a inverted DDT attempt but HOOK floats over into the Tazmission!

Winner: HOOK (1:25)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP JD Drake.

Afterward, Danhausen comes out and congratulates HOOK. He says that Tony Nese challenged him and will have Menacing Mark Sterling in his corner, so he proposes that HOOK be in his corner! The crowd is chanting “HOOKhausen” and Danhausen says that sounds good. HOOK stars at Danhausen as the crowd chants for him. Danhausen says “Come on!” and chucks HOOK’s shoulder but gets shoved down for it. Danhausen offers HOOK some chips and exits the ring. HOOK takes the chips but looks conflicted — he drops the chips and exits the ring.

* FTR are backstage and are asked about Dax advancing to the Owen Hart Tournament. Wheeler says he won last week, will win next week and then the whole thing. Dax says as an athelete Cole is a great wrestler and a horrible human. He said at Dynamite he’s bringing the nasty bastard because he has to win it for him, for his partner and for his family.

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho

Lockup to start, Yuka with the headlock that goes into some counterwrestling transitions. Yuka with the headlock takedown, Riho escapes and they stare off. Circle and lockup, Yuka with the headlock, they go into the ropes and a rapid transition, but Riho with a dropkick to take the momentum. She charges in with a knee to the head in the corner and goes up top, crossbody and cover for two.

Sakazaki sent into the corner, Riho charges into a boot and Yuka up top for a cartwheel dodge, dropkick sends Riho out of the ring. Sakazaki with a cannonball dive as we go to PIP break.