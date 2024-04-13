Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey folks! Happy Fantastic Friday as another weekend is upon us! I am Lee Sanders and after a baffling segment that backfired on Tony Khan and AEW this week on DYNAMITE involving CM PUNK, AEW is looking to rebound. That is where tonight’s AEW RAMPAGE comes into play. Hope you all been well as warmer weather is finally hitting us on the East coast. Enough of that, let’s talk Rampage!

Location: West Virginia

Venue: Charlestown Colosseum

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: Orange Cassidy vs Alex Reynolds

Cassidy connects with a ddt as he looks to deliver the orange crush. Reynolds rolls out of the ring as Cassidy gives chase by hitting a dice from between the ropes to crash into Silver and Reynolds. Fighting goes down outside the ring as Csssidy gives Silver a slug, sending him to the ground. Reynolds plants Cassidy with a big elbow strike. Silver follows up with a brain buster while the referee is distracted. Reynolds tries looking for the cover but it’s a no-go. Cassidy sent crashing outside the ring and onto the floor. Cassidy struggles to fight back into the match and the ring. Sunset flip for a near fall for Cassidy as we head into our first set of commercials. We are back as Silcee is stomping out Cassidy. Cassidy with a shotgun dropkick as he dives to the outside to send Silver to the barricades. Reynolds with a boot to Cassidy in the corner, followed by a stunnner as Cassidy kicks out. Cassidy is outside as he pulls a stunner on Silver while the ref is distracted. Cassidy hits Silver in the jaw with an Orange punch, followed by one inside the ring to Silver for the victory.

Winner:Orange Cassidy (10 minutes)

Rating:**

Decent opener.

Trent Beretta interrupts Cassidy’s interview with Rene Paquette post-match as he walks down to the ring. Chuck Taylor stops him as he soon finds himself walking away from Cassidy as well. What the heck is going on here?! Elsewhere, Anna Jay is interviewed by Alex Marvez when Koizumi interrupts to talk about how stupid Toni Storm is folks. An unnecessary segment…

MATCH 2: Open House Match for TBS CHAMPIONSHIP-Julia Hart(c) vs Leyla Hirsch

Lockup to open this match as referee has to step in. Julia slugs Leyla to the mat as Leyla rebounds with reach-around takedown. Julia heads out the ring and clocks her in the face after Hirsch’s failed charging attempt. Julia follows up with shots to the back and a leg scissor wrap with help from the ropes. Julia’s onslaught continues with strikes to the chest and body. Julia sends Hirsch into the corner pretty hard into the middle ropes. Hirsch gets in a little offense as as Julia hits an up kick. Julia leads Hirsch into an inside cradle pin from out of nowhere for the win.

Winner:Julia Hart (4 minutes)

Rating:**

Okay but felt it ended suddenly.

Don Callis Family video package shown hyping up their Collision match as Hobbs and Fletcher take on Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castanogli.

MATCH 3: Zak Knight vs Angelo Parker

Parker doesn’t even wait for the bell as he tries jumping on Knight. Zak is able to rebound quickly to pull off a jumping, spinning punch from off the barricades. Knight follows it up with forearm punches to head before driving him into the announcers table. Parker is busted open as he heads into the ring where the match officially is underway. Knight with a stinging shot to the midsection. Knight is squeezing the forehead area of Parker. Knight is squeezing the area where Parker is busted open like it’s a pimple! We are back from another set of commercials as Parker hits a flipping neckbreaker, followed by an elevated ddt. Harley Cameron and Saraya get on the apron as the referee ejects both of them promptly! Zak with a kick to the groin followed by a powerbomb for a near fall! Knight follows up with a head butt and a big boot. Zak gets beaten up like Ralphie in A Christmas Story after saying he’ll take good care of Ruby SoHo! Zak with a running elbow strike for the knockout blow. This one is over!

Winner:Zak Knight (8 minutes)

Rating:N/R

What a DUD.

Rocky Romero and Kyle O’Reilly are spreading pleasantries as Romero is looking to defeat Roderick Strong in an Eliminator match. Rocky is confident he’ll defeat him to go forward and take the AEW International Championship away as well. Roderick Strong overhears this and approaches Reilly to tell him he can go after any championship he wants, just not Roderick’s championship.

MATCH 4: Switchblade Jay White vs Matt Sydal

White with a nice chop to Sydal as he avoids a suplex onto the canvas. White hits a disastrous suplex as Sydal lands face first onto the ring apron as we head into our final set of commercials