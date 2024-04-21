Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello friends! Lee Sanders with you all on a special Saturday night as AEW RAMPAGE is live and following Collision this weekend. This programming change is due to the NBA Playoffs starting this weekend. Hope you all been well as I’ve been enjoying this weekend so far just driving around, and grooving to some good tunes. Reminds me, Pearl Jam has a new album that just dropped. Hearing a lot of good things so far. Enough talk, let’s get on with AEW RAMPAGE coverage.

Location: Peoria, IL

Venue: Peoria Civic Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Jon Moxley, the new IWGP Heavyweight Champion is happy for his upcoming match against Powerhouse Hobbs on next weeks DYNAMITE in Jacksonville, FL. Moxley questions if Calis knows what truly is in Hobbs soul. Moxley feels he knows as he warns Hobbs if he hasn’t found that inner soul to being his best, then he has a bitter pill for him to swallow. Do not hesitate Will Hobbs because Jon Moxley will not!

MATCH 1: A special 420 Elimination Four-Way match-RVD vs Isiah Kassidy vs Lee Johnson vs Komander