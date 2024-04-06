Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my friends! Lee Sanders back with you all on this busy Wrestlemania weekend! Hope you all been awesome as there’s plenty wrestling going down. You name the promotion and this weekend they doing something which is awesome! I’m multitasking tonight as I’m covering AEW RAMPAGE, and watching the Hall of Fame ceremony. Going to be live after Rampage and ceremony is over. For those wanting to check it out as I’ll also be offering Mania predictions, click this link here On that note let’s get to the action from AEW RAMPAGE!

Location: London, Canada (Yes you ready that right, google map it people)

Venue: Budweiswr Gardens

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Ian Riccoboni, and Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: Malakai Black vs Christopher Daniels

Christopher Daniels! Hey his eye is finally healed! Looks good one him as a collar/elbow tie-up begins this match. Daniels sent to the outside as Murphy tosses him back inside. Black tries for a cover and there’s a quick kickout. Black with a back elbow as he goes for another cover. No mas as it’s another kickout. Black with a strong kick to the chest of Daniels that sends him between the ropes. Black chokes him out as Murphy gets in a hit while the referee isn’t looking. We are back as Daniels gets in a shot on Murphy before running back into the ring. Daniels hits a running forearm shot, followed by a STO. Daniels with a death valley driver that’s a near fall. Daniels tries for angel’s wings but Black counters. A spinning kick appears to knock out Daniels as Black goes for a cover. Somehow Daniels kicks out! Black with another spinning kick to knock him out for the victory pinfall.

Winner:Malakai Black (10 minutes)

Rating:**

Not too shabby of an opener.

MATCH 2: AEW International Eliminator-London Lightning vs Roderick Strong(c)