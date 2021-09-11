Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

TGIF Everybody! The weekend draws near and we are days removed from AEW ALL OUT and DYNAMITE. Tonight brings us a new AEW RAMPAGE and the card is loaded as PAC vs Andrade El Idolo. Darby Allin & Sting are in the house as The Icon responds to Tully Blanchard. Trios action as Britt Baker, D.M.D., Rebel & Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho, Riho & Kris Statlander. Meanwhile, Max Caster faces Brian Pillman Jr.

On a side note I have an interesting poll going on wanting to know if fans felt PWI500 got it right with their no.1 selection of Kenny Omega for this year. Feel free to vote via my YouTube channel by clicking here

Feel free to give me a follow on Twitter @TheRCWRshow and say hello.

We’re going right to in- ring action as Taz, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and Mark Henry greet us.

Match 1: PAC vs Andrade El Idolo

Both men start off staring each other down as Andrade pushes PAC, PAC pushes back as the two exchange forearm shots on one another. Andrade sends PAC into the ropes and gives him a strong shoulder block. PAC. O-dells it in seconds as he does a kip-up. PAC. Andrade follows up with a shotgun drop kick as he sends PAC into the corner where he stomps on him for a bit. Andrade soon finds himself on defense or at least looking for some as PAC arm whips him to the canvas followed by a spinning hurricarana, followed by a dive outside the ropes. Fans are loving this! Both men are brawling outside for a bit before the action goes back into the ring. Taz gets questioned about his hostile comments towards CM Punk this week and Taz tells them Punk pushed his button. Andrade connects with a DDT onto PAC that sends him crashing outside the ring. El Idolo does a lot of showboating before running to the rope turnbuckle on the other side and does an insane spinning crow screw body splash! Action goes back inside the ring as Andrade and PAC are fighting on the top turnbuckle, PAC slips as his legs get caught between the ropes, El Idolo tries to stomp on PAC but he barely connects as both men go crashing to the ground outside the ring. Commercial break. We’re back from back as PAC is over the shoulders of Andrade. Not sure what he’s looking for but PAC counters with a unacurrana! PAC follows up with a running pump kick followed with a clothesline. Both men are looking pretty exhausted as the ref begins to count to ten before PAC is back to his feet. Nice, strong-style action right here as PAC tried to look for a powerbomb to Andrade but he doesn’t budge. Andrade drops to stand on his feet outside the ring as PAC superkick him. PAC goes to the top turnbuckle again but his legs get caught up like before. Andrade looks for his double stomp but misses as PAC does a flying moonsault. Back inside the ring as PAC is back on the rope rope and connects with a spinning 450 splash pin but El Idolo grabs the rope for a near fall. PAC is gassed out as Andrade capitalizes with a pele kick but PAC cones right back on offense and connects with a sweet belly to belly suplex. Series of counters now as PAC applies the brutalizer as Jose has a stun gun in his hands trying to distract the ref as the Lucha Bros pull him down. Chaco Guerrero attacks PAC and Andrade manages to pin PAC to get his second victory in AEW.

WINNER: Andrade

Post match Andrade slugged Chavo and threw Chavo’s tablet back at him as the Lucha Bros superkick once he turns around. Lucha Bros drag him back into the ring where PAC applies the Brutalizer as officials come to try and break it up. PAC finally lets it go as Death Triangle stands tall. Commercial break.

We’re back now as Darby Allin makes his way inside the ring to join Sting and Tony Schiavone. Darby has a message for Shawn Spears which is without Tully Blanchard he is absolutely nothing. Sting grabs the microphone and tells the Cincinnati crowd it’s good to be back. Sting questions whether or not Tully rode the coattails of Ric Flair and Arn Anderson. He welcomes him to the ring as he calls him out. Tully Blanchard appears and tells Sting how he’s always liked the numbers game but we see Shawn Spears attacks Darby from behind and assaults him outside the ring. Very great surprise attack as Tully tells Sting to look into his eyes now.

Next up is a video package featuring Adam Cole as The Elite is a brotherhood, a special group, a group of powerful people showing how good they really are. Ole talks about trusting all the members before focusing on Bryan Danielson and Christian. Adam Cole isn’t in his prime yet as he knows he can mop the floor with them. We near hear words from Bryan Danielson as The Elite insecure and how he’s only going after one man in the group, Kenny Omega. Bryan is excited to be in AEW and wants to fight Omega. He’s looking for his first match against Omega or somebody in AEW as he’s all game. And with that another commercial break.

Match 2: Trios-Britt Baker, D.M.D., Rebel, Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho, Riho, Kris Statlander