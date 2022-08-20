Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

What's good you kind people out there! Lee Sanders here and it's Friday which means it's time for another edition of AEW RAMPAGE! For now…LET'S TALK RAMPAGE!

Location: West Virginia

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Jim Ross

We’re kicking things off with the new RING OF HONOR World Champion Claudio Castanogli. The champ is happy to be among the fans but most importantly in front of a man he respects greatly, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. Claudio doesn’t like being in street clothes as he issues a challenge to anyone to face him next week. Claudio is putting his championship on the line as Dustin Rhodes comes out to accept. Dustin has never held a world championship and wants a chance to at Claudio. Claudio is appreciative of the challenge and can relates to Dustin and his incredible journey as he accepts the challenge. These two we’ll see lock it up for the ROH Championship next week.

Ortiz and Ruby Soho are interviewed backstage now as they’ve got unfinished business with Sammy Guverra and Tay Conti. They challenge the newlywed couple to a fight, anytime, and anyplace!

MATCH 1: AEW World Tag Team Championship Match-Swerve in Our Glory(c) vs Private Party

Big man Keith Lee (from Swerve in Our Glory) kicks things off against Isiah Kassidy by tossing him like a sack of potatoes with ease, followed by a double overhead chop to the chest. Lee tags in Swerve now as he’s caught by a back elbow from Cassidy after leaping from the top rope. Swerve tries looking for a back suplex as Mark Quinn tries leaping onto Sweve. Nobody is home as Quinn misses and crashes outside to the canvas. Swerve gets countered by Kassidy with a leg scissors takedown that sends Swerve to the outside. Kassidy connects with a spinning tornado crossbody to crash into Swerve as we head into a commercial break.