Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

TGIF everybody! Lee Sanders here and this is RAMPAGE baby! Let’s go!!
Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Chris Jericho
MATCH 1: AEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP Tournament-Darby Allin vs Sammy Guverra
Nice Spider stretch by Darby Allin as Darby quickly turns it into a cross armbreaker, followed by a coffin splash in the corner to Sammy. Sammy comes back with an enziguri that rocks Darby to get on the offense. Sammy picks up Darby and places him on the top rope. Sammy connects with a superplex as he holds on to the move to do two back-to-back suplexes. Darby uses knee strikes to stop a third amigo attempt by Darby to send them both crashing to the outside from the top rope. Darby gets back in the ring and tries to look for a dive in-between the ropes but is caught by Sammy as he delivers a cutter!
