Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Hello kind people! Lee Sanders here and I hope you all been doing fine this week! We got ourselves a solid card for this weeks AEW RAMPAGE where the main event features Samoa Joe defending his ROH TV Title against Josh Woods! Don't forget to double check your DVR to make sure you're set for next Friday, September 23rd, as RAMPAGE will be a two hour special beginning at 10pm ET. Also, WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING returns this weekend! Check your local listings! Let's talk RAMPAGE!!!

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: Matt Hardy vs Darby Allin

Opening minutes see these men feeling each other out. Good sportsmanship that soon goes out the window after almost two minutes. Draby sends Hardy over the ropes after a low bridge attempt. Darby tries looking for a dive in between the middle ropes, but Hardy slugs him on the back. While maintaining a headlock, Darby rams Hardy into the steel steps to leave him on his knees. Darby takes advantage as he sends him back in the ring. Darby is looking for a senton but no one is home as he ricochets off the top rope and crashes to the outside. Matt now in the driver’s seat as he picks up Darby and powerbombs him into a ringpost…spine first! Back from commercial break as Hardy has been punishing the spine of Darby Allin while we were away from the action. Darby pulls off a jackknife cover for a near fall. Darby connects with a couple of coffin splashes into the corner. Matt comes back with a side effect as it gets him a two count. Hardy is ready to DELETE Darby as he’s calling for twist of fate! Darby reverses it with a backslide and almost has a near fall. Twisted scorpion death drop follows from Darby as both men are laid out on the canvas exhausted. Darby now taking to the top but Hardy takes a few strikes at the back to set him up for a BTE bomb! It’s a two count as Hardy goes to the top looking for a moonsault but no one is home. Darby connects with a code red for a kickout. Darby immediately follows up with the last supper to pickup the victory.

Winner:Darby Allin (11:00)

Rating: ***

Great opening bout. No problem with Darby going over in this one. I feel as though there is an underlining story developing with Matt as all roads seem to re-introducing Jeff Hardy. At least I hope so as I’d love to see one true epic Hardy Boys tag team run before they hang it up. We’ve yet to get it from Khan and crew since the brothers have been in AEW. Fingers crossed…

Post match the lights go out as it’s all black for a few seconds immediately after Darby Allin leaves. When the lights come back on Brody King is in the ring and he lays out Hardy! King calls for Sting and Darby to come out. King challenges Sting and Darby vs House of Black in a NO DQ match at next weeks GRAND SLAM. King demands they accept it as he chokes out Matt Hardy before making his exit.