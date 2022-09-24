Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

What’s good ya’ll! Lee Sanders here and it’s FRIDAY! We got ourselves a stacked edition of AEW RAMPAGE as Grandslam concludes tonight! I’m too excited folks! Let’s get right to the action!

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: NO Disqualification-House of Black’s Buddy Matthews & Brody King vs Sting & Darby Allin

House of Black make their entrance first but little do they know is that Sting and Darby are behind them to jump them! Action spills to ringside as Buddy rams Sting into the steel steps. Meanwhile, Brody is setting up a couple of tables beside the ring. Brody and Darby end up fighting one another inside the ring briefly as Brody chops Darby so hard that it sends the young man over the top rope. Brody continues his onslaught as he focuses on Sting now as soon Buddy joins him for a 2-on-1 beatdown. Sting puts up a valiant effort as he delivers a couple of body splashes onto both men. Brody misses a lariat and inadvertently attacks Buddy. Brody manages to avoid Sting’s next series of attacks as he beats him down in the corner. Darby comes from behind to setup Brody from behind with a code red for the near fall. Meanwhile, Sting and Darby are fighting as Sting hammers down Buddy with strikes to the face to leave him laying on the tables. Sting is looking for a stinger splash when Brody pushes him off the top as Sting crashes through the tables! Buddy moved out the way just in time as Julia Hart enters the ring to handcuff Sting as we head into a picture in picture break. House of Black manages to continue their atacks on Sting as Darby Allin tried to help but to no avail. Darby is being punished by House of Black as they beat him down over by the ramp and stage area. They try to go for Dante’s Inferno but Darby evades it as he climbs up on some structure to deliver a Coffin Drop on Buddy! That was easily ten feet in the air! Good GAWD! Darby looks for a coffin splash as Brody catches him in a rear-neck choke as he sends himself and Darby crashing through some tables and stage equipment. Meanwhile Buddy grabs a steel chair and sits Sting on it as The Icon is laughing at him. The lights go out right as Buddy was about to crack him upside the head! What’s going on here? We soon find out as we see the Japanese legend…THE GREAT MUTA!!! Muta and Sting go way back but who’s side is Muta on as he slithers his way to the ring. Buddy steps to the side as Muta locks eyes with Sting. Muta draws closer to The Icon until he turns to Buddy and sprays his trademark green mist into the face of Buddy. Buddy unintentionally bumps into Julia to send her crashing through the other table as Sting gets Buddy in the scorpion deathdrop for the victory.

Winner:Sting and Darby Allin (15:00)

Rating: ***

Old man Sting is still undefeated in 2022. Remind me why he hasn’t had a shot at the AEW World Champion again? Marinate on that folks. Regardless, fantastic opener to RAMPAGE. Having an appearance by Great Muta was a nice touch as it was unexpected. I wasn’t expecting for anyone fresh and new to appear. Brody King continues to look like a fricking beast and I for one have enjoyed him and Darby engaged in this ongoing feud. They’ve been at it now for a few weeks. It doesn’t feel like it’s over with all of these men, not by a longshot. Curious to see where things go with Muta going forward. For sure he’ll mix it up with House of Black but I’m looking past that. Could we possibly see Sting and Muta one more time? I mean if Ric Flair can wrestle, and Ricky Steamboat can come out of retirement, why not Sting and Muta one more time?

MATCH 2: “Daddy Magic” Matt Mernard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker vs Action Bronson & HOOK

I’ve never seen Action Bronson before but yoooooo I’m liking this dude! Good, strong rap game! Put him and Max Caster in the studio ASAP!