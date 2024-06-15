Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s time! It’s time! It’s AEW RAMPAGE time!

Commentators: Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone

Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Location: Des Moines, IA

MATCH 1: Timeless Toni Storm vs Alex Windsor

Windsor pounds on the champion off the break before Storm comes back with a Lou press, followed by thrusting her rear end into Winzer’s face a few times. Action spills to ringside where Storm tries hitting a suplex. Windsor cuts it off and slams Storm face first into the side apron. Windsor is in control as the referee forgot to count. Winzer is a 14- year veteran who wrestled in Rev Pro and NJPW. Windsor is taking the fight to Toni Storm as Storm drives Windsor by the stomach into the barricades. Windsor rebounds by wrapping Toni’s legs around the ring posts and adding strikes. Luther gets shoved into Mariah as we head into our first set of commercials. We are back from commercials as Storm hits the hip attack in the corner before hitting a fisherman suplex for a kickout. Windsor hits a headbutt, as does Toni Storm. Windsor is able to pull off a pinfall attempt for a two count. Storm hits an inside cradle for the kickout. Windsor strikes with a shinning wizard for a kickout. Storm pulls off the Storm zero after Windsor miscalculates a pop-up powerbomb attempt, for the victory.

Winner: Toni Storm (8 minutes)

Rating:**

Decent opener. Love that Windsor.

Harley Cameron is backstage as she is upset over the girls declaiming themselves for the Owen Hart tournament. Harley declares that Saraya will win the tournament as far as she’s concerned.

We are back as we see a hype video for Thunder Rosa versus Deonna Purrazzo for Collision. It’s a No DQ match! Oh that’s going to be good as it’s the one year anniversary edition of Collision.

MATCH 2: Gates of Agony & Brian Cage vs Solomon Tupu, Jay Marston, Kevin Gutierrez

Solomon and Khan kick things off where Khan chops and strikes the man silly! A clothesline follows up as well as Kevin comes in next. Kevin Gutierrez is humbled very quickly as this is a damn mugging. Brian Cage is tagged as he hits an overhead back body drop, followed by a powerbomb! These mean are teasing their prey as finally it’s over as Marston is dissected and slammed to the canvas by all three men.

Winner: Gates of Agony and Brian Cage (3 minutes)

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!!!

Highlights from this weeks AEW DYNAMITE is shown. A nice touch and something that needs to continue regularly.

MATCH 3: Rocky Romero vs Shota Umino

Lockup to begin this one as it quickly turns into an armlock for Shota. Romero counters briefly as the two men continue exchanging holds. Umino manages to apply a single leg lock before Romero returns to a vertical base. Umino swings and misses but redeems himself with a slam and dropkick. Shota hits a double sledge hammer, followed by heavy handed strikes. Umino is going to town on Romero. Umino is sent over the ropes as he hits a tope outside the ring.