Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Happy Fantastic Friday everyone! With my dinner on one side and my drink on the other, it’s time! It’s time! It’s AEW RAMPAGE time! Let’s do this!

Venue: PPL Center

Location: Allentown, PA

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccobani

MATCH 1: Orange Cassidy vs The Outrunners

Cassidy taking on two men in this handicap match. Oh, such a big man! Turbo Floyd is looking to do a test of strength as Cassidy decides to put his hands in his pockets instead. Floyd manages to pull off a headlock, followed by a shoulder tackle. Elbow drop attempt missed as Magnum is tagged. Chop to the chest missed after failed double team action was attempted. Cassidy ends up hugging the referee as Outrunners hit a double back body drop. Floyd tagged once again as he delivers a few haymakers to the head. Magnum tagged back in as Cassidy appears to be in serious trouble. Cassidy starting to hulk up as Turbo comes in with a knee to the guts. Cassidy gets caught in the jaw. Cassidy caught up on the ropes as he manages to pull off a crossbody on one and a spinning ddt on the other guy. It’s followed up with two orange punches for the victory.

Winner: Orange Cassidy (6 minutes)

Rene Paquette is backstage with The Learning Tree Chris Jericho as he reveals he’s found a partner. The identity won’t be revealed until this weekends AEW Collision.

MATCH 1: Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong vs Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean

Dean and Kidd kicking things off. Few headbutts to Dean in the corner as the tag is made to Strong. Kidd and Strong take turns chopping Dean on the chest. Infantry ends up doing double dropkicks on both men. Dean hits a scoop slam followed by a big elbow drop. Lateral press follows as our match heads into a picture-in picture break. We are back as Strong tags in Kidd. Both men are doing a great job derailing Dean from tagging in Bravo but he eventually gets the hot tag. Nice crossover lunch on Strong, followed by an outside cutter for a near fall. A beautiful scissors kick followed as Dean in for the cover. It’s another kickout!