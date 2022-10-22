Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello AEW fans! It’s Friday night and you know what that means — it’s time for AEW Rampage! I’m Jeremy Thomas, filling in for Lee Sanders for tonight. We have a pretty decent show tonight on paper as Orange Cassidy defends the AEW All-Atlantic Title against RUSH and Preston Vance, while The Acclaimed put the World Tag Team Titles against the Varsity Athletes with “Scissor Me, Daddy” on the line as well. Plus, Willow Nightengale faced Penelope Ford and HOOK defends the FTW Championship against Ari Daivari. Sounds like a fun show, so let’s jump right in.

* We’re live in Jacksonville!

* Max Castor references Tuesday’s ratings, Kanye West and more in his rap. Sterling then cuts off Bowens and talks about how he has the trademark for scissoring and gives the catchphase as The Acclaimed attack.

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

The Acclaimed dump the Varsity Athletes to start, but Sterling distracts them and Nese and Woods return the favor, then scissor. Acclaimed back in the ring and we have a big brawl, Caster dumps Nese and then tags in. Repeated elbows in the corner, Bowes whips Woods to Caster for a powerslam. Irish whip, backdrop by Caster to Woods and now an artmbar, reversed by Woods and refersed back, Woods gets Caster in the ropes and yanks him into the top rope so he falls outside.

Billy Gunn helps Castor up and Woods gets in his face, but bails to the ring. Gunn then trips Woods with the ref’s back turned, but the Athletes call the ref’s attention it and he’s been ejected. Woods knocks Bowens off the apron and Nese double team Caster until Woods hits a neckbreaker and we go to PIP.

We’re back as Caster takes out Woods with a big clothesline, and both men are down. Nese tags in and Bowens comes in hit, taking it to both Nese and Woods. Combination of elbows to Woods, then a couple kicks to Nese and a leaprfog legdrop, cover but Woods breaks it up. Woods with a GTS to Bowens, Nese tags Woods in and Bowens sent into the corner. Woods with a charging forrarm, then Nese goes in and nails Nese. Rising knee from Woods, Nese tags in, finisher and cover but Caster tackles Woods (kind of) into the pin.

All four men down now, Caster is up and jazzed. He chops Woods and hits a DVD, Nese with a kick to Caster, Bowens throws Nese but he hits Caster. Sunset flip into the ring, Bowens rolls through and kicks Nese, he takes out Woods and hits the Arrival and Caster with the mic drop for three.

Winner: The Acclaimed (8:03)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Not bad, but a little sloppier than any of these guys usually are. It wasn’t an awful match but was far from their best.

Sterling refuses to give up the trademark despite the stipulation, and Billy Gunn rolls him into the ring. The Acclaimed repeatedly stomp Sterling down low, and now Caster and Gunn hold him for the legdrop off the ropes. Gunn rips up the trademark and they scissor. That’s not how trademarks work.

* Jade is backstage with Tony Schiavone and Leila will wrestle WIllow in Penelope’s place since she;s injured. Jade says she’s a woman of her word and is saving the show…again. She demands a chance to get in the ring to get in the ring with Nyla and get her title back, and Schiavone says it’ll happen.