Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Happy Friday everybody! Lee Sanders back with you all once again as it’s the final AEW RAMPAGE before Saturday’s FULL GEAR pay-per-view event. Tonight’s card sees HOOK defending his FTW Championship against Lee Moriarty. Meanwhile, Athena faces Madison Rayne 1 on 1. Also, Ricky Starks goes up against Lance Archer in a World Title Eliminator Tournament Round 1 match. And finally, Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita.

Commentators: Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and Excalibur

Chaos is in the back as Lance Archer and Ricky Starks are fighting backstage. Ricky rams Archer into a loading dock door as Archer returns the same gesture. Archer is in the offense here as he randomly attacks someone who appeared to be an innocent victim as the action pours out into the arena, Starks takes a trash can to the head of Archer. It barely phases the Murderhawk as he sends Starks into some barricades. Keep in mind this match needs to start in the ring and is official once the bell has sound as the men have spilled into the crowd! Starks fights out of a chokeslam as Archer comes right back leaping over the barricade and chopping down Starks. Archer tosses him into the ring and gets inside as this match has officially started!

MATCH 1: AEW World Championship Tournament: Lance Archer vs Ricky Starks

Action spills to the outside again as Archer chokeslams Starks onto the ring apron as we head into our first commercial break! Good Wrestling Gawd what a start! We are back as highlights shown during the commercial break showed Archer continuing his assault on Starks as we now see Starks climb onto the back of Archer, delivering strikes to his back. Starks follows up with a lariat and misses a spinning ddt as Archer counters with a lariat of his own for a near fall. Archer clubs on the back of Starks as counters with a spinning ddt for a near fall. Starks tries to go for a sunset flip but Archer isn’t budging as Starks delivers a pounce! Starks no-sells the living the Hell out of it as he pops up and goes right off the ropes and spears Archer! Cover attempt made and it’s over!

Winner and advancing:Bandido (6:40)

Rating: ***

Great opener as it was filled with loads of intensity. Only thing I didn’t like which affected my rating going higher for this match was the fact that these men were delivering some serious shots on one another and they barely were selling it. Especially towards the end of the match as Starks particularly was no-selling big moves by Archer. Solid match though as the right guy went over.

Post-match Brian Cage comes out with Prince Nana as Cage and Starks look on at one another. Archer attacks Starks from behind and ends up chokeslamming him onto some steel steps on the outside.

Recap of MJF and Jon Moxley feud is shown

RAMPAGE is going to be on next Friday at a special start time of 4pm ET

Footage is shown of Tony Schiavone interviewing Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. Jericho talks about how he’s the greatest ROH World champion of all time as he guarantees it’s staying in the JAS. As Jericho walks off, Sammy waits patiently no smiles as he tells Schiavone we’ll just see about that. Jericho who is on commentary is speechless but tells the other commentators that he respects Sammy and acknowledges that the young man has aspirations.

MATCH 2: FTW Championship-HOOK(c) vs Lee Moriarty

Nice takedown by HOOK as Lee comes to his feet and misses a swing as HOOK counters with a reach around, transitioning into a wrist lock, followed up with an inside hook and bridge. Lee gets out of it as he drives his knee into the midsection of HOOK. HOOK now sent into the ropes as HOOK delivers a nice spinning back counter and alternate back suplex takedown! Crowd is loving it as LEE delivers a big boot to the face of the FTW Champion as we head into another set of ad breaks.