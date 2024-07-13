Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Lee Sanders back with you all on this Friday as in some parts we finally got rain! That rain is so needed is the dog days of summer have been brutal. Hope you’re staying cool and hydrated out there. Let’s jump into the action as we got ourselves an action packed edition of AEW Rampage!

Venue: Landers Center

Location: Memphis, TN

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

MATCH 1: Malakai Black & Brody King vs Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

Davari and Black open things up. Daivari almost had his head kicked in as he dodged it in time. Nese is tagged as he punches Black with his forearm. Black comes back with a punch of his own as King is tagged. Nese tries slapping King’s chest but the big guy isn’t budging. King comes back with a chop of his own to ground Nese. A couple more chops follow as Kimg chops him in the summer before a back body drop. A scoop slam follows before a senton for a near fall. Malakai tagged as he misses a body splash. House of Black rebounds with some double team action to deny Nese the tag. Josh Woods sends King on the outside by pulling the top rope. Nese comes over the top rope to crash into King as we head into commercials. We are back as King is jumped on in the corner. A desperation pickup and slam by King is the opening needed to tag Black. Malakai with a nice spinning back elbow on Daivari and knee to Nese. Malakai with a back elbow to floor Daivari. Another kick to Nese as Davari cracks a clipboard over Black’s head while the referee is distracted. Nese comes off the top rope with a 450 for a near fall. King ends up hitting a running crossbody on Mark Sterling and Daivari. Black hits a brain buster as Nese catches him going to the ropes. Another 450 attempt as Black gets his knees up in time to stop him. Black licks him up by the heel of his foot to kick him out cold for the victory.

Winner: House of Black (8 minutes)

Rating:**

An okay opener but it dragged on too long for my personal taste. No way, and no how Nese & Daivari should’ve been able to go as long as they did against the House of Black.

MATCH 2: Roderick Strong vs Ben Bishop

This Bishop dude is as big as Big Bill. A nice shove the giant to open this match as the guy has a nice look. Swing and a miss as Strojg goes for the knees to bring down the big man. A few chops and strikes follow as Strong hits a back suplex and a running knee to end this one.

Winner: Roderick Strong (30 seconds)

Rating:NR

Cue up Mike Tyson yawn.

MATCH 3: Rey Fenix vs Angelico vs AR Fox vs Komander

Nothing on the line in this match. You would think though that maybe whoever wins gets bragging rights for a shot at the TNT Championship perhaps. Only time will tell. This may be a four-way match but it comes off more as a 1-on-1 with interference coming when there’s a pin attempt. Angelico hits a sweet spinning ankle lock as Komander walks the ropes to hit a moonsault on Angelico to break his hold on Fox. Komander and Fenix going at it as Komander almost wins with a crucifix bomb. Fenix with a step-up spin kick. Both men on the top rope as Fox jumps in to fight with one another. Fox is pushed off as Angelico is back into the mix. Angelico thinking German suplex to the floor as he’s kicked off. Fenix pushes Komander into Angelico while hitting a frog splash on Fox. Fox kicks out as Fenix hits a submission hold to make Fox pass out for the win.

Winner: Rey Fenix (10 minutes)

Rating:**

Pretty decent match with some nice high spots.

MATCH 4: Thunder Rosa vs Rachel Ellering

We begin this one with a series of lockups. Rosa with a dropkick to the shoulder of Ellering. A running elbow shot follows as well as a clothesline. Pin attempt made as Ellering powers out. Chop to the chest follows as Rosa is all over Ellering. Ellering with a rebound as she sends Rosa into the ropes. It leads up to a hammer throw into the corner followed by a European uppercut, and a senton. Ellering almost wins it as Rosa kicks out! Rachel with a couple of clotheslines as Rosa hits a lariat and double knees to the face. Rosa with a dropkick as she tries for a piledriver and is countered. Rosa with the roll through and stomp to the midsection as she applies a cobra style type submission to make Ellering tap out.

Winner: Thunder Rosa (4 minutes)

Rating:**

Ok match but not the best outing for Rachel Ellering. I’ve paid attention to her career for a handful of years. She’s done quite the transformation in that time and sadly this match didn’t showcase her skills like that. This felt like a glorified jobber match. Hate to say that but it’s the truth. Why should the fans care about Ellering? Especially with what happens post match?

Deonna Purrazzo comes in to attack both women from behind is the rivalry between her and Rosa continues.

MATCH 5: Top Flight & Action Andretti vs Lee Morarity, Anthony Ogogo, Shane Taylor