Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

It’s Friday folks and you know what that means! Time for a new AEW RAMPAGE! Hey everybody, Lee here once again as tonight we’re getting a two-hour jammed pack edition this week. The card looks pretty stellar too as we’ll be seeing CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Santana, and Ortiz vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Private Party. Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford. Adam Cole and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, and so much more!

MATCH 1: CM Punk vs Powerhouse House

Punk charges right at Hobbs with a dropkick and series of strikes out the gate. Hobbs manages to get in one strike the slow Punk down for a bit but Punk is adamant with his offense as he goes for Hobbs left leg. Strategy laid out pretty early as Punk is seeking to take down the big man by focusing on his legs. For every bit of offense Punk manages to get in he’s taken down by Hobbs with one move as so far Hobbs is dominating on offense. Hobbs manages so connect with a running elbow to the face of Punk followed by a scoop slam.