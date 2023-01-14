Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

What is popping kind people! Lee Sanders back with you all on another Friday night covering AEW RAMPAGE! Tonight’s card sees Eddie Kingston and Ortiz team up to go against Kings of the Black Throne. Meanwhile, the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed are in the house! Elsewhere, Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo continue their program with Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale. And, in the main event, it’s a STREET FIGHT as Darby Allin defends his TNT Championship against a returning Juice Robinson.

Nothing to promote this week except thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the friends, family, and colleagues on passing of Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Rock & Roll icon Elvis Presley. Also want to echo those same sentiments towards the passing of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck. Both passed away sadly this week. We here at 411MANIA offer nothing but love and thoughts.

MATCH 1: TNT CHAMPIONSHIP-Juice Robinson vs Darby Allin(c)

Robinson maneuvering behind Darby to plant him on his stomach in the ring. Robinson now smacking on the head of Darby as Darby manages to come to a vertical position to grab the ropes for a break. Darby now with a headlock on Robinson that turns into a side lock-takedown. Robinson gets out of it with a back suplex. Robinson tried looking for a senton but misses as Darby had it scouted as he goes for another headlock. Darby with a series of armdrags as he comes off the ropes and is sent over the top rope to go crashing outside and to the floor. Robinson sends Darby crashing into the barricades, and the steel stairs.