Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Hello everybody! Lee Sanders is back with you all for another edition of AEW Rampage! I hope you all been well as we have been dealing with a tropical storm that has gone up & down the east coast this week. I cannot stress it enough, if you do not have to be on the road, stay at home. Tonight’s AEW Rampage card is as follows:

* Darby Allin vs. The Butcher

* Nyla Rose vs. Saraya

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Rocky Romero (Bryan Danielson on commentary)

* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) in action

* Dustin Rhodes to speak

Before we go any further, I want to offer my thoughts and condolences to the friends, family and fans of Kevin Sullivan who passed away this week at the age of 74. Sullivan struggled with many health issues the past several years. Sullivan was ahead of time as he had a great mind for the business. A genius, true mastermind, and booker of the business. Without a doubt Kevin Sullivan’s impact on the wrestling industry affected many generations and those to come. Rest in peace Mr. Sullivan. On that note, let’s jump into the action!

Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

City: Winston-Salem, NC

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Matt Menard

MATCH 1: Darby Allin vs Butcher

Butcher with a scoop slam out the gate. Butcher follows it up with another body slam into the ropes. Twenty seconds into the match and Darby is already bleeding from the mouth. Allin strong-whipped into a corner. Darby trips Butcher between the ropes and stops him momentarily. Butcher sends Allin into the steel steps, followed by the barricades. Butcher misses a spear as Allin moves in time for Butcher to hit the barricades. Darby takes to the top and hits a coffin drop to the floor! Darby manages to get most of his body crashing into Butcher. Butcher beats the count as he heads back into the ring. Darby jumps on the back of Butcher as Butcher fights him off. Butcher hits a shotgun dropkick and follows it up with a palm strike to the face. Back from commercial breaks as Butcher hits a cloverleaf. Butcher uses Darby’s body to turn the momentum into a powerbomb for a near fall. Butcher continues his onslaught with stomps to the body as Darby is setup between the ropes. Darby tries smacking him as Butcher sends him crashing outside the ring. Butcher hits a powerbomb onto the corner post on the outside. Butcher follows it up with toss into the barricades. Action back inside the ring where somehow Darby gets up to hit a tope suicida between the ropes! Darby hits a coffin splash, followed by another. Darby tries for another as Butcher hits a sleeper hold, backbreaker and powerbomb for a two count! Fighting heads to the corner where both men trade off smacks to the face. Darby bites Butcher’s ear as he lands code red, followed by the coffin drop for the victory!

Winner: Darby Allin (10 minutes)

Rating:**

Another classic encounter from these two! Love watching these guys lock it up!

Footage is shown of Don Callis disappointed with Rush for losing on Dynamite. Callis reveals he’s booked Rush one last chance to step up. Rush is going to have a match against Preston Vance on Collision this weekend. Elsewhere, footage is shown after Dynamite aired where Hangman Page jumped Jeff Jarrett after his match with Bryan Danielson. This confrontation sets up Jay Lethal to issue a challenge to Page on next weeks Dynamite.

MATCH 2: Wheeler Yuta vs Rocky Romero

Lockup to begin this match as the referee has to step in to break them up. Series of chops from both men goes down. Yuta going for an early lateral press for an instant kickout. Romero hits an armbar as Yuta rolls through and hits a rear mount chokehold. Yuta sweeps the leg as he goes for a couple of takedowns. Action spills over into the corner where both men trade off chops. Back from another set of commercials. It has been a back & fourth battle so far as we find Swerve Strickland looking on from the back. Yuta hits a double hand chop as Romero hits a couple of clotheslines. Yuta takes him off his feet with a lariat that spins him silly! Both men come to a vertical base where they trade off forearm strikes. Overhand chops follow as the crowd is loving the action! Yuta with a manhattan drop and enzigui! Cover attempt made as Romero kicks out! Yuta heads to the top where Romero stops him before Yuta bites Romero’s hand. Romero hits a huricarana and sliced bread for a near fall! Romero tries for another sliced. Read but Yuta hits a crossed legged tombstone piledriver followed by cattle mutilation! It’s over!

Winner: Wheeler Yuta (11 minutes)

Rating:***

Match of the night. Gawd damn that was good!

Rene Paquette is backstage interviewing Willow Nightingale when Ishi approaches. Ishi tells her he hates Stokley Hathaway as Willow excuses herself to chat more with Ishi. Seems something is brewing for ALL IN.

MATCH 3: Private Party vs Zane & Dave Dawson aka Victin 145 & 146