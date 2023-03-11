Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

And with Spring Break right around the corner, a very good Friday to y’all! Lee Sanders back with you all as we’re dealing with AEW REVOLUTION fallout with this weeks AEW RAMPAGE. On tap tonight, The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) are scheduled to make an appearance. Meanwhile, Riho vs. Nyla Rose. Also, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry speaks for the first time since defeating Christian Cage at REVOLUTION. In addition, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance. Finally, Sammy Guevara faces Action Andretti.

Want to give a shout-out to Marina Tucker aka Penelope Pink who captured the WOW Women of Wrestling Women’s Championship at the recent L.A Comic Con tapings for WOW. If you didn’t catch the episode, it appeared in syndication this past weekend. I hipped you all to Tessa Blanchard, Thunder Rosa, Kiera Hogan, and Kamille before they started blowing up. Penelope Pink is definitely one you want to watch. Onwards to RAMPAGE!

Commentators: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, and Jim Ross

MATCH 1: Sammy Guevara vs Action Andretti

Nice leg tackle takedown by Andretti as Sammy comes back with a slap to the chest! Andretti rips th chest of Sammy as the action spills outside. Sammy is chopped and thrown into the barricades as both men are taking turns sending one another into the barricades and ring posts. Sammy gets tossed back into the ring but wants no part of Sammy as he quickly makes his exit. Andretti connects with a tope over the ropes to crash into Sammy. This is followed up by sending Sammy crashing into the steel steps. Action back inside as Andretti connects with a move off the ropes for a near fall. Sammy keeps retreating from Andretti. Andretti clotheslines Sammy over the ropes as he tries looking for a high risk maneuver but gets a knee to the face as we go into our first set of ad breaks. We are back as there is a midair collision from both men as they are down. Referee is counting both men down as they come to a vertical base to exchange strikes. Andretti applies a hanging backbreaker combo followed by a kick to the jaw as Sammy is tossed back inside the ring. Nice springboard 450 splash by Andretti that only gets him a two count. Another attempt made as we see Andretti perform some modified version of a Spanish fly for another near fall. Running senton attempt by Andretti by Sammy gets his knees up in time! Andretti senses danger and wisely rolls out of the ring. Andretti connects with a diving splash from the top rope and crashes into Sammy who’s setup on a table. Andretti to the top but gets pushed by Daniel Garcia as Sammy capitalizes with the GTH for the victory.

Winners: Sammy Guevara (10:00)

Rating: ***

To Come In Review.

Darby Allin is seen as he talks about what’s next for him as he’s looking to put up a fight. He speaks about going out in a blaze of glory if necessary which sounds very similar to what Sting had been talking about recently has his contract is wrapping up in the near future.

Jungle Boy reveals what’s next as he’s eyeing every man that has a championship around their waist. All have been out on notice folks! QT Marshall reveals that he will show on this upcoming DYNAMITE who really broke into Wardlow’s car earlier this week. Interesting!

MATCH 2: The Acclaimed vs Sarboy Charlie & Jack Cartwheel aka Beavis and Butt-head