Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

What's going on folks! Lee Sanders here this Saturday as AEW RAMPAGE has been pushed to this day due to NCAA March Madness. Hope your weekend is off to a great start so far. Solid card tonight as Taya Valkyrie faces Leila Grey in a Cease & Desist showdown! Next, Brody King vs Jake Hager. Elsewhere, Ricky Starks is scheduled to make an appearance. Lastly, The Acclaimed take on The Kingdom.

Commentators: Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: TNT Championship-Powerhouse Hobbs(c) vs Penta El Zero

Nice dropkick to send Hobbs outside the ring by Hobbs! Penta tries building up some momentum by running into the ropes and attempts a suicide dive from in-between the ropes but Penta gets an elbow strike to the face by Hobbs! Penta sent face first into the steel post. Hobbs continues to dominate Penta as the referee is frozen somewhat on counting these men down to avoid disqualification by count-out. Action finally gets back inside as Hobbs delivers an elbow to the face. Lateral press now but it’s only a near fall. Hobbs catches Fenix in a Bane (from DC Comics) backbreaker! Hobbs distracts the referee while QT grabs on the laces of Penta and chokes him with them while using the ropes. Nice delayed vertical suplex follows as we head into our first set of ad breaks. We are back as Penta turns things around with a slingblade, followed by a backstabber. Penta looking to cover but only gets a near fall as the champion kicks out. Penta stunned with a headbutt as he plants him with vertical backdrop for another near fall.