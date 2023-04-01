Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy Friday and Wrestlemania Weekend folks! Lee Sanders back with you for what is the busiest time of the year. If you are a wrestling fan then this is your week! From WWE to AEW, Ring of Honor, and independent promotions, everyone is representing! We got a solid AEW RAMPAGE tonight that sees mostly singles matches but a main event that should be solid as Best Friends take on Kings of the Black Throne.

Nothing to promote this week except I’ll be busy doing post shows all Wrestlemania Weekend! Be a pal and stay connected to me on Twitter @THERCWRSHOW and check me out on YouTube.com/thercwrshow Enjoy the weekend y’all!