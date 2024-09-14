Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello friends! Happy Fantastic Friday! Lee Sanders is back with you all for another edition of AEW Rampage! Hope everyone been well as I’ve been busy with a loaded semester. I’m in so many directions these days that I have to force myself to slow down and mellow out. Tonight’s Rampage helps with that relaxation as tonight’s card sees the following matches:

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly) vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, & Evil Uno)

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Action Andretti

Saraya & Harley Cameron vs. Marti Belle & Allysin Kay

Roderick Strong vs. BEEF

Kamille vs. Robyn Renegade

On that note, let’s jump into the action!

Venue: Rupp Arena

City: Lexington, KY

Commentators: Matt Menard, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Evil Uno)

Sorry folks but I was watching the last few minutes of the WWE Smackdown premiere. We’re joining this match after a picture-in-picture break. Mark Briscoe tags Reilly as Reynolds is tagged as well. Reilly grounds him with a series of kicks. Cassidy is tagged to join Reilly on kicking combos to Reynolds’ chest. Silver pulls Cassidy from between the ropes as Evil Uno comes in. Uno hits a high boot and ddt on Cassidy. Dark Order gang up on Cassidy as Reynolds tries for a cover and it’s a kickout. Reilly hits a running knee strike on Uno. Briscoe dives through the ropes to take out Reynolds. Briscoe does a flip over the top rope to crash into Reynolds and Silver! Cassidy hits an Orange punch on Reynolds inside the ring! Briscoe hits the J-driller to pick up the win.

Winner: Team Cassidy (10 minutes)

Rating:**

From what I saw, a nice opener.

Backstage, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett join Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes backstage. The Kingdom issue a challenge for the ROH Tag titles in a No Honor match. The challenge is made for next Saturday for a Bunkhouse match!

MATCH 2: Robyn Renegade vs Kamille

A few kicks to the midsection, hair whip toss, big boot, bear hug, and an overhead throw to Renegade. Robyn tries rolling to the outside as Kamille gives chase and locks her in another bear hug. Kamille rams her into a steel post before tossing her in the ring. Action heads to the corner as Robyn hits a crossbody on Kamille for a near fall. Kamille tries climbing on Kamille’s back but Kamille reverses and is able to stop a running power slam, followed by the truth finisher for the win.

Winner: Kmaille (6 minutes)

Rating:NR

Love, love, love my girl Kamille but that was a squash, SQUASH, SQUASH!!! Way too long for my personal taste.

We are back as Christopher Daniels is tired of the Elite abusing their power. Daniels issues a challenge to Jack Perry for the TNT Championship on Collision this Saturday night. Wait—didn’t Daniels just abuse his power here as an executive? Ummm anyway!

MATCH 3: Roderick Strong vs BEEF

I’m seeing this BEEF wrestler for the first time and he’s giving me Trevor Murdoch vibes. Two minutes of in-ring action and we’re already taking a commercial break. Boo! We are back as BEEF is landing big right hands to the jaw of Strong. A double underhooked suplex follows. Lariats in the corner followed by a running bulldog for a Roderick Strong kickout! A big, heavy-handed shot follows as BEEF is kicked in the face from the ropes. Strong hits a superplex for a kickout! Strong is splashed between the ropes as BEEF hits the sloppy steaks! BEEF heads outside the ring to help his tag partner who’s jumped by Bennett and Taven. BEEF heads back inside the ring where he gets a running knee to the face! And with that, this one is over!

Winner: Roderick Strong (7 minutes)

Rating:**

Great debut for BEEF! The man is very agile.

MATCH 4: Saraya & Harley Cameron vs. Marti Belle & Allysin Kay