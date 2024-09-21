Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello friends! Lee Sanders back with you all on this fantastic Friday as we are heading into a pretty solid weekend if you’re a wrestling fan! Besides some great AEW action, the shine women’s wrestling promotion is going to be hosting an event, and there’s some other cool things happening on the independence scene.

Before we go any further into AEW Rampage coverage, if the reports are true about AEW getting that new TV deal, then that’s great for fans. At the same time, however, after, but a certain amount of time, AEW will have to go back to the negotiating table, either case I’m happy for everyone in the company with this deal, but I am concerned about the future as if the reports are true that Rampage will be canceled, what a great run the series had for the most part. Also, it looks like that will be it for me and AEW coverage unless something else happens down the road. Only time will tell right? Meantime, let’s jump right into the action!

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

City: Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccobani, Matt Menard

MATCH 1: Mark Briscoe vs. Bryan Keith

Lockup to begin as the men head into the corner as the ref has to break them up for a reset. Another lockup into the corner as ref separates them again. Another lockup as this time Briscoe turns the tables and lands a couple of chops and strikes. Briscoe catches Keith with a blow to the midsection to send him outside. A dropkick and a big elbow off the apron follows. Action back inside where Briscoe gets a near fall. A lateral press follows as Keith kicks out at one. Action spills outside again where Briscoe sends Keith knees first into the steel steps! Keith kicks Briscoe in the groin will the referee was putting away a chair. The chair was brought in by Briscoe who attempted to leap off of it but Keith stopped the attempt in time. Keith tosses Briscoe outside the ring. Keith follows up with a big boot to the face followed by a headbutt. Knife edge chops on the outside follows as Keith also hits a back suplex! Back from a set of commercials as the action continues! Keith tried looking for the diamond dust as Briscoe fights it off on the top rope. Briscoe hits a superplex! Big elbows being thrown back and forth. Briscoe smacks Keith’s chest like he was owed money! An enziguri and urinagi follows! Keith gets off a sideplex exploder as both men come to a vertical base again. Keith tries a few headbutts as Briscoe comes back with chops. Briscoe to the top and misses a frog splash. Keith gets a knee to the face as Briscoe kicks out! Briscoe hits the diamond dust and a lariat! Briscoe butterflies the arms and hits the J-driller for the win!

Winner: Mark Briscoe (12 minutes)

Rating:**

Loved the pacing and chemistry between these two. I got old ROH vibes watching this match.

Post match, Chris Jericho appears to attack Briscoe! Orange Cassidy comes in for the save until big Bill attacks Cassidy! Kylie O’Reilly comes in to try and help but it’s to no avail as big bill takes him out with a choke slam! Learning Tree stands tall!

MATCH 2: Wheeler Yuta vs The Butcher

Butcher attacks Yuta from behind as he hits a half nelson into a neckbreaker! A snap suplex follows as Butcher goes for a series of pin attempts. Yuta kicks out of each one as he tries rolling out the ring. But her hits him with a clothesline and tosses him back first onto the barricades. Action back inside the ring as Butcher hits a series of clotheslines. Butcher is now talking trash at him as Yuta appears to be getting upset. Yuta seems reignited as he hits a shotgun dropkick! Yuta unloads with clubs to the back and a German suplex! Yuta maintains the waist lock for another suplex as he drives his elbow repeatedly into the face of Butcher! Yuta has the arms hoooked as he hits the cattle mutilation for the win via submission.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta (4 minutes)

Rating:**

Great storytelling and come back from behind victory.

MXM Collection has The Acclaimed’s jackets as they reveal they’ll be giving it a fall fashion makeover. OH MY!

MATCH 3: Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron (w/ Saraya)

A lockup and a shove to open this match. Another lockup follows as Shida sends Harley into the ropes and catches her waist first from behind for a front way side slam. Shida drives down right hand after right hand on Harley in the corner. Saraya grabs at Shida a bit as Harley takes advantage to land in some offense. Back from a commercial break as Shida hits repeated kicks to the midsection. Shida’s hits the middle rope for a dropkick followed by a running knee strike. It’s a near fall for Shida as she tries for a vertical suplex. Saraya jumps on the ropes for a distraction as Harley hits a spin kick to the temple! Harley gets a near fall as we see a series of reversals and pin attempts. Harley went for a knee strike as Shida counters but Saraya again causes a distraction! Harley gets in a knee strike for a near fall! Sarah’s has a kendo stick in hand when Becky Lynch—I mean Jamie Hayter appears to send Saraya running! Shida hits a falcon arrow for the victory!

Winner: Shida (9 minutes)

Rating:**

Harley is coming along and held her own well against Shida. Harley’s timing and pacing is getting better and better.

Post match, Saraya challenges Jamie Hayter to a Saraya rules match at grand slam. Hayter tells her that all she’s ever wanted to do is beat her ass! Hayter tells her she’ll see her in New York as the challenge is accepted! By the way who’s looking muy Fuego y’all, Hayter or Shida?

MATCH 4: The Beast Mortos and Roderick Strong vs Hikaru Shida vs. Victims 105 and 106

Blink and you’ll miss it!

Winner: Shida (1 minute)

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!

Elsewhere, Timeless Crowbar—I mean Deonna Purrazzo is cutting a vignette as apparently Taya Valkyrie has joined forces with her. What’s brewing her folks? Wrong answers only!

MATCH 5: Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian vs. Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero