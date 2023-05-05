Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey, AEW fans! It’s Friday evening/afternoon, and that means it’s time for this week’s AEW Rampage! Yes, we’re still with an earlier time because of those ice sporty things having their playoffs, so you get me once again. Lee Sanders will be back once the show returns to its regular time, don’t worry.

Tonight’s Rampage will see action return to the Hardy Compound as The Firm Deletion takes place. Plus, El Hijo Del Vikingo & The Lucha Brothers take on Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo in six-man tag action. Jade Cargill will compete and Mark Briscoe battles Preston Vance. It should be a fun show, so let’s jump right in.

* We’re starting with six-man tag action.

El Hijo Del Vikingo & The Lucha vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo

Vikingo09 starts off with Marshall, who mocks Vikingo’s size and gets shoved. Into the ropes, Vikingo handsprings off the ropes and over Marshall. Marshall does the same and gets a spin kick to the gut. Viking dodges a splash in the corner and dropkicks Marshall, then hits a spin kick and a leaping kick to the head. Vikingo up top over Marshall, Implosion Hurricanrana! Dropkick and Vikingo out onto the middle rope for a Phoenix Splash for two.

Solo tags in, as does Fenix and they trade chops in the ring. Solo with forearms, he sends Fenix into the ropes but Fenix flips out of it and hits an arm drag off the top. Solo cuts him off with a shot to the jaw, Fenix into the ropes and flips through for a kick and then flips into a kneebar but Solo gets over to tag in Hobbs.

Penta tags in for a crossbody and then goes for the Fear Factor, but Hobbs escapes. Hobbs off the ropes into a superkick, Penta off the ropes and gets run over. Fenix dives into the ring and gets decked, Vikingo leaps in and is caught for a powerbomb!

Hobbs grabs Penta and picks him up for a delayed suplex. Penta sent to the outside, Marshall tags in and hits a shot to the gut of Penta on the outside. QT sends Penta into the ringpost and gets a table as we go to PIP.

We’re back in the ring and Solo is in control of Penta. Hobbs tags in and Solo throws Penta into a clothesline. Marshall tags in and Solo tags in as well, whip into the ropes but Penta kicks one and then the other. Sling Blade to solo and QT, Penta ducks a charge by Hobbs and kicks him in the head. Fenix tags in and takes out Hobbs, Viking takes out Marshall and hold court in the ring — triple dive onto Team QTV!

Fenix rolls Solo into the ring, Vikingo up top as Penta is in the corner — SSP followed by a sunset flip into a powerbomb of Fenix onto Solo. Cover but Hobbs and QT break it up.

Solo escapes a waistlock and picks Fenix up to plant him facefirst, Vikingo catches Solo off the ropes and slams him but Marshall plants Vikingo. Canadian Destroyer by Penta, spinebuster by Hobbs and Fenix with a kick to the head of Hobbs. Rolling Cutter by Fenix on Hobbs!

Fenix is up in the ring and nails Solo on the apron, he grabs him and tries to back suplex him in but Solo blocks it and Hobbs sandwiches Fenix. Marshall with a big shot, Solo off the tope and splashes Fenix for a cover. Broken up by Vikingo, who is battered by Hobbs.

Back in the ring and Solo picks Fenix up for a suplex but is kneeed in the head. Vikingo with the blind tag but Marshall nails him immediately. QT nails Fenix but Vikingo with the Destroyer on the apron. he goes to splash QT through a table but Harley saves him. Vikingo catches Solo and hits a German suplex.

Hobbs is manhandling Alex on the outside, Fenix with a Coupe de Grace to spike Solo in piledriver position from Penta and that finishes it.

Winner: Lucha Bros. & El Hijo del Vikingo (12:23)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: Wild and chaotic as we would expect, and top notch work all around. This was a spotfest but we always knew it would be and it was an effective one that started the show off strongly.

* After Dynamite, MJF lost his shit backstage about the new AEW Double or Nothing main event.