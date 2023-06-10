Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy Friday everyone! Lee Sanders back with you all as this weekend brings us another installment of AEW RAMPAGE. After a universally well-received edition last week (which I gave a glowing review), it’s going to be interesting to see how Tony Khan and crew follow up. Before we jump into things, I want to personally extend heartfelt condolences and prayers to the friends, family, and colleagues of The Iron Sheik. The pro wrestling legend passed away this week at the age of 81 and helped take Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter to the next level. Sheik was also an early trailblazer for the wrestling shoot dvd industry as he helped take small companies like RF Video, and make them household names in wrestling communities. Rest in Power Sheiky Baby!