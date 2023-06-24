Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

What’s good everyone! Happy wrestling weekend! Lee Sanders here and we got ourselves a solid edition of AEW RAMPAGE this week as it sets up a go-home edition of AEW COLLISION this Saturday, followed by AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door ppv event on Sunday! Talk about loads of great action! You all excited? I know I am! Before I go any further I’d like to just offer thoughts, prayers and condolences to the friends, family, and colleagues of the victims who lost their lives in the Oceangate mini-submarine this week. The more we are learning about this tragedy, the more questions we continue asking. I hope for the now departed, their families can get some type of resolution so that this doesn’t happen to other families in the future.

Location: Chicago, IL.

Arena: Wintrust Arena

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: Swerve Strickland & United Empire vs CHAOS