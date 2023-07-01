Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Commentators: Excalibur and Tony Schiavone

Happy Friday everybody! Lee Sanders here! You know what that means! AEW RAMPAGE! Let’s go!

MATCH 1: ROH World Heavyweight Championship-Claudio Castanogli(c) vs Kommander

And the champion is dominating early on as he tries for a suplex on Kommander, but Kommander slithers out of it to deliver a stranglehold from behind. Claudio manages to break free briefly before it’s reapplied as Claudio eventually spikes him on the ground. Pinfall attempt made as it’s only a two count. Claudio now goes for the giant swing a few times and sends Kommander flying! Ricola Bomb attempt by the champion fails as Kommander counters with an armdrag to send Claudio outside the ring. Kommander tries flying in-between the ropes to crash into Claudio but is caught! It’s an awesome spot as Claudio tries to go for a suplex but Kommander wiggles out of it to be back on the apron. Kommander looking for flying armdrag from the top rope. It’s a bad spot that was sloppy as Claudio runs towards Kommander with a boot to the face to rock the challenger outside the ring. Kommander flung between the ropes as Claudio follows up with a ddt as we head into our first set of ad-breaks.

We are back as both men are flying on top of the ropes as Kommander managers to reverse a ricola bomb to send Claudio onto the canvas, back first! Kommander with a dropkick to the face and knee and a spinning hurricana. The ROH champion is rocked as he follows up with a pretty moonsault. Action spills back outside the ring again as Claudio is caught up on the ringside barricades. Kommander walking the barricades now and connects with a shooting star press as the fans are loving this match! Action goes back inside where both men are now trading chops and strikes. Claudio wins with one mean uppercut as he follows up with a cover. Our challenger kicks out as Claudio steps in with a short clothesline for another near fall. Claudio misses another flying uppercut attempt as Kommander connects with a ddt with help from the top turnbuckle for a near fall! Cradle pin attempt by the challenger as Claudio kicks out. Kommander with the double-jump phonies splash as the champ kicks out! The champion kicks out! Kommander walks the ropes and tries for a shooting star press as Claudio moves out the way. Kommander tries for the ropes again and this time Claudio rocks him with a flying uppercut as the referee steps in to stop the match. Kommander apparently is knocked out! Gawd damn what a finish!

Winner:Claudio Castanogli (15:00)

Rating: ****

Knocked him out so good that Suge Knight remembered when he got knocked out like that!

MATCH 2: Shawn Spears vs The Blade