Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Happy Friday the 13th everybody!!! We’re kicking off Friday and the weekend in style as it’s the Series Premiere of AEW RAMPAGE! What an episode AEW has in store for us as opening the show will be Christian Cage vs Kenny Omega for the IMPACT WRESTLING World championship. Meanwhile in the main event, Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s World title against Red Velvet. Tonight promises to be a fast paced, energetic, and exciting hour so buckle up! I’m Lee Sanders by the way, 411 Mania’s newest addition to the family. Pleased to meet you…Nice to know me!

Nice rap intro for RAMPAGE, short, sweet and to the point. Fired up crowd as they are full of energy! We’re at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania greeted by Excalibur, Paul Wright, and Mark Henry but wait! We have a special guest commentator in Chris Jericho! The guys give us a rundown of the crowd for tonight as we are underway with entrances for Christian Cage and Kenny Omega.

MATCH # 1: IMPACT WORLD TITLE MATCH: Kenny Omega(c) vs Christian Cage

White hot crowd as both men stand in the ring soaking it in as the fans are chanting AEW! AEW! AEW! Both men go for a lockup and come at a stalemate as referee Brian Hebner breaks them up. Cage gets Omega in a headlock and gets sent into the ropes. Omega thought he could get in some offense but Cage knocks him down and follows up with a middle finger. Omega now getting in a little bit of offense with a few slaps and chops. Tried going for the One-Winged angle but Christian counters looking for the Killswitch but Omega pushes him off and runs outside the ring. Kenny gets back in the drivers seat only briefly as Cage and Omega keep going back and fourth trading chops and blows. Omega manages to push Cage off the top turnbuckle thanks to a distraction by Don Callis as we now go to commercial break.