Join 411’s Live AEW Winter Is Coming Coverage

Match 1: AEW World Heavyweight Championship

Bryan Danielson vs Hangman Adam Page

The bell rings, and AEW chants are loud. I’m hyped. LOCKUP IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RING!!! Hangman corners Bryan, tries for a right, but Bryan dodges and leaves the corner. Boos as Bryan hits some jumping jacks. Knuckle lock and Bryan with a go behind, page reverses, fireman’s carry takeover. Wrist control, Bryan bridges out, spins, sends Hangman up and over on his back. Both men up as Bryan gloats. Bryan calls for a lockup, but is close to the ropes and locks himself up in them with a smirk. Bryan circles the ring. Another lockup, go behind from Bryan. Page drops his hips. Works the arm into a side headlock. Rope work and Page hits a shoulder tackle, but Bryan picks the leg. Page kicks him away, ducks a chop, and Bryan is happy about it, again. More jumping jacks. Bryan works the arm, dropping Page to his back and gaining wrist control. Both men up, Bryan pushes Page into the ropes, Page still has wrist control, ref breaks the hold, double chop to the chest, Page shoves, Bryan shoves back, Page again, and Bryan locks up behind the ropes to create separation again. Lol. Bryan is an asshole.

Another lockup, side headlock takedown from Page. Leg scissors from Bryan, kip up, side headlock takedown from Bryan, kip up, leg sweep attempt from Bryan, but Page kicks him dead in the chest. Nice. Bryan wants a handshake in the middle of the ring, but shoves Page when he gets close, then runs to the corner and locks up again in the ropes. Ref backs Page up. Bryan circles the ring, another lockup, go behind from Bryan, tries for wrist lock, gets it, Page elbows out, works his own, side headlock, into the ropes, Page runs over, catches Bryan mid-air and hits a body slam! CHOP TO BRYAN! Bryan picks the leg, works the ankle, spins Page to his stomach, pulls the leg against Page’s foot. Bryan drives the knee into the side, switches to the other side and gets another knee, then pulls back on the nose of Page. Lol, Bryan: “I have till five,” calmly. Bryan locks the leg, pulls back on the arms, looking for the special. HE GETS IT IN!!!! Bryan pulls back on the head, locks in a Dragon Sleeper! Page swings backwards, punching Bryan in the face. Chop from Bryan. Page is happy bout it. Another chop from Bryan. He gets a headbutt. Whip to the ropes, chop to Page, Page off the ropes with a chop of his own! Page corners Bryan, mounts with the punches, gets the full ten, drops down as the crowd cheers. Bryan picks the ankle AGAIN! He drops an elbow on the inside of the knee, then drives a knee into the front of he knee. Bryan pulls back on the foot towards his knee. Page kicks Bryan in the arm. Bryan with a modified Figure Four, driving kicks into the knee. He mounts Page and hits some body shots. Forearms to the face. Bryan stands proudly, arms out, to a chorus of boos.

Uppercut to Page. Whip to Page. Page runs back, kicks the chest of the bent over Bryan. He rushes the ropes, Bryan sends him to the apron, boot to Bryan through the ropes, goes for a Buckshot, but Bryan punches him down! Bryan hits the ropes, Page slides in, BIG BOOT TO BRYAN!!! Bryan to the apron, Page flies off th middle rope with a clothesline, and Bryan falls to the mat. Flying crossbody from page over the top rope! Bryan gets sent into the ring. Page to the top rope! Bryan is standing, Page flies. KICK TO THE STOMACH!!!! Knees to the chest and stomach of Page. Whip to Page, high knee to the running Page. Kick to Page, he’s under the bottom rope. Bryan grabs the legs! Catapult choking Page on the bottom rope! Bryan pulls Page through the ropes as he stand on the apron. Uppercut to Page, another. He locks the arms up and lays in on Page with the kick/chop combo! Bryan with some heavy knees, he drapes Page over the ropes, heads to the top. HUGE KNEE DROP OFF THE TOP ROPE TO THE BACK OF PAGE!!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!

WE ARE BACK, and Bryan is pulling himself up by the ropes while Page stands in the corner. He turns, walks over to Bryan, chops him in the corner. Punch to the face, whip to Bryan into the corner, Bryan flips over, hits the ropes, ducks under, flies into the clutches of Page. FALLAWAY SLAM! Kip up! Bryan up in the corner. Chop from Page. Another chop. Whip to the corner, Bryan reverses, rushes the corner, Page lifts him and drops Bryan on the top rope dick first! Page with a springboard, CLOTHESLINE TO BRYAN!!! He rolls to the outside. Page hits the ropes! SUICIDE DIVE THROUGH THE ROPES!!!! Page pulls himself up to the apron. He heads to the top rope. MOONSAULT!!!!!!!!! Jesus, Page just floated in the fucking air! Page sends Bryan back into the ring. Running clothesline gets reversed as Bryan tries to lock in the LaBell Lock! Page rolls through, Bryan on the shoulders! Death Valley Driver to Bryan! Pin for 1…2…NO!!!! Page corners Bryan slowly, pulling him up for a chop to the chest. Page sits Bryan up in the corner. He hooks the legs on the outside. Page climnbs the corner. He’s up high, locks the head, Bryan sldies underneath and crotches Page! He climbs back up and drives some forearms to the back of the head! Page elbows Bryan down!!! Page with a MOONSAULT!!! BUT BRYAN MOVES!!!! CRADLE!!! 1…..2……NO!!!! Page tries for a surprise rollup, but Bryan shifts weight, goes for a LaBell Lock, Hangman rolls him up for 1..2..N!O!!! Page tries for a Dead Eye, Bryan stacks him for 1..2..NO!!!! ANKLE LOCK!!!! Page handstands out of it! Bryan with a running kick to the mid-section!!! Driving knee to the back of Page. Bryan grabs Page by the hair, lifts him by the chin. Chop to Page! Bryan hits the corner and runs with a dropkick to the face. Again! Goes for three, POWERBOMB FROM PAGE OUT OF NOWHERE!!! Cover for 1…2…NO!!!!! Page to the apron! He wants Buckshot! Bryan rolls out of the ring!!!! He hangs on the apron with a smile as Page re-enters the ring. Page with a dropkick through the bottom ropes! Page for the moonsault again! He heads to the top, BRYAN SHOVES PAGE AND HE FUCKING FALLS FORWARD WITH A FLIP ONTO THE APRON!! HOOLY SHIT! Lands shoulder first. Bryan leaves the ring. He grabs Page and shoves him into the ringpost! Bryan pulls Page’s arms into the ringpost as the ref screams for Bryan to stop. Bryan gets back into the ring and hits a Hogan Pose.

Page is bleeding! We’ve got color!

Back from another break, and Bryan hits a running boot to the face of Page, who was struggling on the outside. Bryan to the apron, he waits for Page to stand, and dives off with a flying knee!!!! Bryan punches the forehead! Right to the open wound! Bryan sends Page into the ring, drapes him over the apron. He hops to the apron, runs, drives another knee to the face!!!

Back in the ring, Bryan lifts Page in the corner. He punches the forehead hard, right on the blood. Ref counts along to the punches, and Bryan stops at 8, telling the ref he has 5. He pulls Page out of the corner and puts his face to the buckle. Bryan puts a boot to the head and we get an amazing shot of the blood seeping from Pages’ head. Holy shit. Bryan kicks the buckle into Page’s face. Ref heads over to Page to ask if he’s good to go. Page says yes, Bryan grabs the arm and drops it on his shoulder. He works the arm, drops the arm on the shoulder again. Bryan tries for a third, hits it, never letting go of the hold. Left elbow to Bryan, another, uppercut from Bryan, he hits th ropes, goes for a knee, but Page catches him!!! Goes for a Fallaway! GERMAN FROM BRYAN!!!! 1…2…N!O!!! CATTLE MUTILATION!!!!!! Page to his knees, tries to turn out of the hold, rolls over t othe ropes! Ref breaks it! Both men on the apron. Kick from Bryan. Another kick from Bryan! Another! A running kick, but PAGE MOVES!! BRYAN KICKS THE RING POST!!!! Page lifts Bryan and runs him into the post knees first!!!! Page takes the wrapping of the barricade off. Page locks the boot up through the guardrail and kicks it hard! Page rolls in to break the count, then grabs Bryan and rolls him back in. Page follows. Knee to shin, back body drop, Bryan lands on his feet, Page picks the leg, FIGURE FOUR TO BRYAN!!! Bryan rolls to the ropes. Page breaks it, and we get ANOTHER break! FUCK.

