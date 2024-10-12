Join 411’s Live AEW WrestleDream Coverage

Good evening AEW fans! It’s your host Theo Sambus here to walk you through tonight’s proceedings. Welcome! On paper, you might think the WrestleDream card isn’t quite hitting the lofty highs of other PPVs this year, but I have a feeling we have some sleeper hits on our hands. Ospreay/Ricochet/Taleshita is a clear frontrunner, and outside of that I can see Darby Allin and Brody King going wild, along with bonafide workhorses Page and White renewing their series. Top it all off with Danielson vs Moxley in Danielson’s home state, and I’d say we can settle in for a cracking show. Let’s get to it!

Location: Tacoma, WA

Venue: Tacoma Dome

Commentators: Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

ZERO HOUR

[ROH World TV Championship] Atlantis Jr (c) vs Brian Cage

Shoulder block from Cage takes Atlantis down. Atlantis tries a tijeras but Cage tosses him away. Spinebuster connects as Cage asks who’s better than him? Cage keeps Atlantis grounded, before whipping him into the buckles and prostrating himself over the top rope. Saito suplex, cover for 2. Atlantis attempts a comeback, but a jumping knee strike catches him off guard. Boot from Atlantis and a diving hurracanrana, followed by a tijeras and a dropkick as Atlantis gets back into things. Gamengiri, top rope crossbody connects, followed by a tope suicida to the outside. Back in the ring, cover, 1, 2, no.

Powerslam on Cage, 1, 2, no. Cage comes back with a gamengiri, then delivers the big suplex from the apron but just gets a 2. Low DDT connects for another 2. Cage transitions into a pumphandle facebuster, 1, 2, NO. Atlantis is up, gets him in the corner, up on his shoulders, reverse Blue Thunder Bomb for 2! Roaring lariat attempt is blocked by an Atlantis thrust kick. Frog splash, 1, 2, no. Avalanche Liger Bomb from Cage! Goes for the Drillclaw, but Atlantis rolls him up, 1, 2, no. Roaring lariat connects! DRILLCLAW. 1, 2, 3!

Winner and NEW ROH World TV Champion: Brian Cage



Time: 10:58



Rating: *** – Spotty but a good start to the show. Nice surprise to get us kicked off.



*MxM Collection are backstage, here to say that their third man is anything but ugly, and together they will end scissoring forever. The third man…is RICO!! Rico says ‘you look so good to me’. Big pop.

Harley Cameron vs Anna Jay

Cameron snapmares Anna in the early goings. Drop toe hold follows, but Anna fights back with some right hands and a shoulder tackle. Anna positions Cameron in the corner and looks for an Iconoclasm, but Cameron shoves her away and hits a crossbody. Axe kick misses, allowing Anna to lock in the Queenslayer briefly over the ropes. Dropkick to the back sends Cameron to the floor, where Anna continues the assault with a suplex. She wrenches back on Harley over the ringpost, but then Harley uses leg strength to pull Jay into the post. Back in the ring, back elbow from Cameron gets a 2. Side Russian legsweep connects as Harley gets another 2. Straitjacket applied, but Jay works out of it. Hits a wheelkick in the corner and a flipping neckbreaker for 2.

Cameron with a step up enziguri and a running knee, 1, 2, no. Inside cradle from Anna gets a 2. Sole Food sort of connects for Cameron, 1, 2, no. Kick to the back of the legs on the middle rope from Anna, Gory Bomb! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Anna Jay

Time: 8:18

Rating: **3/4 – Decent action, without feeling terribly heated. Nice finish, and Anna looked great, with Cameron gamely holding her own.

MxM Collection w/ Rico vs The Acclaimed w/ Billy Gunn

Rico touches tips with Mansoor and Mason as they make their entrance. Max Caster makes a P Diddy reference in his rap, eek. Mansoor stacks up Bowens for the early pin attempt, then strikes a pose. Spinning DDT connects for Bowens, as Mansoor tags in Mason, as Bowens tags in Caster. Caster tries a couple of shoulder blocks, until Mason shows him how it’s done. Diving shoulder tackle from Caster connects, Bowens in as the Acclaimed start a double team train in the corner. Caster is sent to the outside, where Rico hits him with a spinkick to the midsection. Atomic drop and a big hip attack from MxM knock Caster flat on his back. Side slam/leg drop combination gets 2 for MxM Collection. Caster gets a DDT on Mason, and makes the tag to Bowens. Strike combos and the Fameasser on Mansoor, one to Mason too. Rock Paper Scissors Shoot connects on Mansoor, but Mansoor hits an enziguri in response. Elbow from Bowens, goes for another Fameasser, but MxM Collection hit a leg lariat Hart Attack for 2 until Caster breaks it up.

Running knee on Mansoor, tag to Caster, who dives into a chokeslam by Mason, with Mansoor leaping to assist with a ZigZag. MxM touch tips as they are in control. Scissor me Timbers attempt from MxM but Bowens sweeps the legs, crotching Mansoor. Caster grounds Mason, and Mansoor gets thrown head first into the crotch of Mason. Scissor Me Timbers connects on Mansoor, but Mason pulls Caster to the floor. Bowens low bridges the rope to send both MxM members to the floor and follows with a diving crossbody from the top rope. Rico tries to get involved now, so Billy Gunn appears behind him. He catches the spin kick and hits the Fameasser. Mansoor walks into the Arrival, and Caster follows with the Mic Drop for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Acclaimed

Time: 11:24

Rating: ***1/4 – Pretty good stuff here, would have been right at home on the main card. MxM are still a ton of fun to watch, and I’d love to see them getting some serious wins soon so they aren’t relegated to jobber status.

*Mercedes Mone shows up backstage, demanding her own dressing room. Queen Aminata is there, telling her how rude she’s being. The CEO warns her to stay out of her face. Aminata is not impressed.

*Tony Schiavone stands on the stage to say that they are here to celebrate Antonio Inoki. He welcomes Tony Khan and the grandsons of Inoki. Tony Khan thanks them for coming and says this show is inspired by Antonio Inoki, and he wants everyone to join in the Inoki chant of Ichi Ni San Da! It doesn’t quite go to plan, but it’s a nice sentiment.

[8-man tag] The Outrunners & The Congolomeration (Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy) vs The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari) & The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

Nese and Magnum start this one out, but Nese takes a cheap shot. Magnum comes back with a dropkick and an arm drag, followed by a tijeras! O’Reilly tags in as does Alex Reynolds. They trade holds, kitchen sink from O’Reilly and OC tags in, dropping a casual elbow. They duoble team Silver now, before OC suplexes Reynolds for 2. Floyd in with some mounted punches to Reynolds, before Magnum takes over. O’Reilly does the same, and now here comes Cassidy, just for one punch.

Double team suplex from the Conglomeration, Uno attacks OC at ringside, and Josh Woods jumps in too. Reynolds brings Orange back in the ring for a 2 count. Premier Athletes deliver some quick tags and double team offense, before Dark Order do the same. OC sends Reynolds to the outside, Daivari receives a boot to the face, Nese eats a tornado DDT, and now OC makes the tag to Floyd to a nice pop. Body slams galore! Outrunners body slam each other on top of the Premier Athletes. Magnum gets sent to the outside after some Josh Woods interference. Silver with a German on Floyd, Daivari up top for a frog splash on Floyd for 2. O’Reilly takes out the Dark Order with a series of strikes, Daivari nails a DDT on him though. Daivari with right hands to Turbo Floyd, but Floyd hulks up! Lariat. OC in for the Orange Punch, 1, 2, Mark Sterling breaks it up! Sterling is sent into the ring, and the Conglomeration hit him with the High-Low. OC dives onto the Dark Order on the outside. Meanwhile, Outrunners hit the double team powerslam combo for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Outrunners & The Conglomeration

Time: 11:28

Rating: *** – Enjoyable work from each of these guys, which further gave the Outrunners a good spotlight. Fast pace, all-out action, and another fine match to send us into the PPV.

* Renee Paquette is backstage with Kazuchika Okada, who doesn’t have a match tonight, but came here to support the Elite. Kyle O’Reilly rocks up to show respect, but they’ve never faced before and he wants a match with Okada. Okada says he’ll think about it…Hell no…bitch. O’Reilly gets it, next time he’ll try a different approach…O’Reilly attacks! Security breaks it up and Christopher Daniels shows up to eject them both from the building.

MAIN SHOW

Hangman Adam Page vs Jay White (w/ Juice Robinson)

Page backs White into the corner, where White tries to poke the eyes, firing Page up. Page with clubbering blows, and the crowd is already rabid. Dropkick to the knee by White, who continues the assault on the leg with some leg tweaks. He slingshots Hangman into the bottom rope, covers for 2. Page tosses White to the apron and nails the springboard clothesline to knock White to the floor. Back in the ring, a big boot keeps White on the canvas. Fallaway slam into the turnbuckles! 1 count as White is right by the ropes and can easily break the pin.

Page hits a swinging sleeper slam on White for a 2 count. White tries to mount a comeback, but Page counters with some big right hands. Page sets up for the Buckshot lariat, but Jay escapes to the opposite corner to avoid it. White goes for the knee again and hits an exploder into the buckles. Running uppercut in the corner from White, lighting up Page with some chops. Desperation DDT from White gets 2. Page goes for a suplex, avoids a German and hits a lariat, but runs into a deadlift German from White.

Both men head to the top rope, and Page gouges the eyes of White to knock him back. White chops him, dropping him backwards in a tree of woe, dangling to the outside…and Jay digs his thumbs in the eyes in retaliation. Both men on the apron, Death Valley Driver on the apron from Hangman! He sets up again for the Buckshot Lariat, but White isn’t in position. White clings to the rope, gets punched away, and runs into a big elbow strike. White up again, hits a dragon screw over the middle rope. Page catches a hurracanrana attempt, powerbombs White into the apron, and then again into the steel steps!

Page takes his belt off, but White spits his gum at him. Page takes a swing, White ducks and nails an atomic drop on the edge of the ramp, jarring the knee of Page! White sends him back into the ring, dragon screws the leg again. They counter each other until White hits a uranage for 2. Page goes for the DeadEye, tries a lowblow, but White instead hits a suplex. Bladerunner countered into the Deadeye! But the knee took the brunt of it, so he can’t cover. Buckshot Lariat attempt, can’t because of the leg! He tries again, but White is waiting for him! BLADERUNNER! 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Jay White

Time: 16:29

Rating: **** – Super opener! Loved White’s leg work here, sporadically taking shots whenever he could, and it ultimately paid off as Page wasn’t able to land his final shot, allowing White to capitalize at the last moment. Damn good stuff.

[AEW Women’s World Championship] Mariah May (c) vs Willow Nightingale

Willow cartwheels out of some offense in the corner, but May meets her with a dropkick. May fishhooks Willow in the ropes, but Willow comes right back with a Pounce! Willow ascends the buckles, and May sweeps the legs to put a stop to whatever the challenger had in mind. May comes off the ropes with another dropkick for a 1 count. She grabs the hair and slams Willow backwards into the canvas, staying in firm control with some right hands. Willow bites the ear of May! Willow comes back off the ropes, grabs the hair, and similarly slams Mariah back into the canvas. Clothesline and a thrust kick connects for Willow, spinebuster, 1, 2, no. Babe with the Powerbomb attempt, blocked. German suplex connects for May, pretty low, but enough to get a 2 count.

Willow hooks the legs and locks in a modified Indian Death Lock. May tries to slap her way out of it, but Willow grabs the head and slams May’s head into her own knee. Canonball connects! Willow up top, but the moonsault press misses. May heads up top instead, shotgun dropkick. May Day! 1, 2, NO, Willow gets the shoulder up. May is thinking Storm Zero, Willow counters, but May with a misdirection headbutt, only for Willow to come back with a desperation lariat.

Babe with the Powerbomb countered again, DVD countered into a victory roll for 2. Willow hits a DVD into the corner, 1, 2, NO. Willow catches the hurracanrana attempt and pulls May up for a powerbomb off the top!! But May does indeed counter it, and then hit the Storm Zero for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Mariah May

Time: 10:48

Rating: ***1/2 – This built up to a strong climax, with Willow ALMOST getting that big move on May to get the job done, only for May to counter and go straight to the final shot, busting out the Storm Zero again to seal the deal. That last minute or two was sweeeeet.

[AEW TNT Championship] Jack Perry (c) vs Katsuyori Shibata

Shibata quickly grounds Perry, who slips to the outside to regroup. Test of strength lockup, Perry muscles Shibata over until the challenger turns the tables again. Perry once again heads to the floor, Shibata chases and runs into a cheap attack as they head back inside the ring. Perry kicks Shibata in the back, but Shibata shrugs it up. Shoulder thrusts to the midsection, Perry goes for some chops but gouges the eye instead. They trade strikes, with Shibata lighting up the chest of Jack Perry. Uppercuts follow, Shibata with a kick, Perry comes back with a lariat. Vertical suplex from Shibata and both men are down.

Perry spits in the face of Shibata, but the challenger is unperturbed. He sits cross legged and welcomes the kicks from Perry, rolling back into a big kick of his own. Crazy chops in the corner, but he misses the corner dropkick. Perry drags him to the floor, but NO Shibata counters with a suplex INTO the ring apron. Shibata with elbows in the corner, running corner dropkick connects, and a front chancery suplex for 2. Perry is clutching his leg, which may have been knocked badly on that apron suplex. Shibata with kicks to the face, snapmare, kick to the chest, but Perry catches it and transitions into the Snare Trap. Shibata makes it to the ropes. Perry drags him out to the apron and drops him to the floor with an apron DDT, then shoves him back in the ring for a 2 count.

Perry goes for the running knee, Shibata catches him. Death Valley Driver! And a second across the knee. Perry tries to counter the sleeper, but Shibata grapevines the legs and falls backwards…and Perry pins him! 1, 2, 3!

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Jack Perry

Time: 9:18

Rating: *** – This had pretty lacklustre build and the match itself didn’t save things. While the middle portion was getting decent, that finish is rather lame. I don’t see Shibata falling for something like that – he’s named The Wrestler for a reason, and ‘accidentally’ getting pinned doesn’t sit right with me.

Perry attacks Shibata post-match until the music of Daniel Garcia hits. Garcia rushes to the ring and comes face to face with Perry, before Perry backs off and leaves the ring.

THE MUSIC OF MAXWELL JACOB FRIEDMAN HITS! MJF is indeed here! MJF makes a beeline straight for Daniel Garcia, but calls for his music to be cut. MJF and Garcia get in each other’s faces, but Jack Perry comes from behind to clock Garcia with the belt. Now MJF takes off his jacket, pleased that Garcia is lying prone at his feet. Right hands from Maxwell.

MJF takes a mic and says he beat Garcia last time he saw him, and then went on to make millions in movies. The crowd boo and he says that’s what a star reaction sounds like. MJF found the Dynamite Diamond Ring in a pawn shop and he pulls it out of his pocket, threatening to make Garcia kiss it.

YOU KNOW IT’S ALL ABOUT THE BOOM!

Adam Cole is here! He rushes the ring, but MJF hightails it into the crowd. Cole locks eyes with Friedman as the crowd singalong with Cole’s signature pose. Cole stretches out the hand and pulls Garcia to his feet.