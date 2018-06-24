Join 411’s LIVE EVOLVE 107 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Dominic Garrini vs. Josh Briggs : Stokley Hathaway is out with Garrini. Briggs attacks at the bell and picks up an immediate near fall. Briggs runs wild, hitting the spinning side slam for 2. Garrini hits a desperation German to the buckles and follows with knee strikes and a suplex for 2. Briggs battles back but Garrini jumps into a triangle choke, and is attacking the injured shoulder of Briggs. Briggs powers out but Garrini locks on a sleeper. Briggs slams his way out and hits clotheslines and a shoulder tackle. The big boot follows and Briggs hits a gut buster for 2. Garrini stuns Briggs off the ropes and locks on a hanging kimura. Briggs powers out, lays in rights as they trade, going crazy fists. Knee strike by Garrini, and back to the guillotine. Briggs powers out and hits the choke breaker and that’s all. Josh Briggs defeated Dominic Garrini @ 5:15 via pin

– Post match, Stokley Hathaway praises Briggs for his win. He calls him special and tries to recruit him to Catch Point. He offers him a contract on the spot, and tells him not to worry about the fine print. Briggs takes it and leaves.

Adrian Alanis w/AR Fox & The Skulk vs. Bshp King : The fire alarm goes off in the building during Alanis’ entrance. Fox and the Skulk try to make the best of this and play to the crowd. They lock up and Alanis overpowers King to begin. Alanis follows with a shoulder tackle. Alanis then works him over in the corner, and hits a back breaker and follows with chops. King fights back, and kills Alanis with a running forearm for 2. King follows with rights and chops, Alanis cuts him off and stuns King off the ropes and hits a big boot and senton for 2. King counters back with a spinebuster for 2. Alanis hits a head butt and King fires back with a dropkick. King up top and the swanton eats knees and Alanis rolls him up for the win. Adrian Alanis defeated Bshp King @ 4:55 via pin

Darby Allin vs. Jarek : Candy Cartwright is out with Jarek. Allin beat WALTER last night, while Jarek lost to the returning Jon Davis. Allin attacks right away and lays in ground and pound. The dropkick follows and then a monkey flip follows, and Allin gets a cradle for 2. The high cross follows for 2. Allin up top; gets crotched and Jarek works him over in the tree of WHOA and hits a double stomp. Jarek now hits blue thunder bomb for 2. They trade strikes and Allin fires up and takes Jarek down and lays in strikes. Jarek fires back with kicks, fights Allin to the floor and the fire alarm goes off again as they brawl on the floor. Jarek takes Allin to the apron and sets him up top. Jarek follows and they trade strikes. Jarek knocks him to the mat and misses the elbow drop. Allin now fires back, hits a code red, and that gets 2. Jarek cuts him off with a superkick and the alarm is finally off. Jarek hits a dominator and covers for 2. The superkick follows for another 2. Jarek sets Allin up top and hits a DDT off the ropes and covers for 2 as Allin gets the ropes. Allin heads up top, gets cut off and into the tree of WHOA again. Jarek heads up top and goes coast to coast but misses. Allin hits the coffin drop and another for the win. Darby Allin defeated Jarek @ 8:46 via pin

Timothy Thatcher vs. Anthony Henry : These two had issues after losing in a six-man against Catch Point, leading to tonight’s match. Henry attacks at the bell and picks up some near falls. Knee strikes and a tornado DDT connect for 2. Henry fires up with leg kicks, but Thatcher cuts him off and hits a belly to belly to cut him off. Thatcher now lays in knee strikes and Henry fires back with chops until Thatcher grounds him and locks on the half crab. Thatcher now works a chinlock and starts trying to rip off Henry’s nose. Thatcher now mixes in grounded knee strikes and gets a small package for 2. Thatcher now lays in ground and pound, looks for an arm bar, but Henry escapes and fires away with kicks and hits a dropkick for 2. Henry keeps firing away with leg kicks, but Thatcher cuts that off and hits a gut wrench suplex. Thatcher now works an ankle lock, but Henry slides out to the floor for a break. Thatcher continues to attack with elbows, and back in, covers for 2. Henry fires up and they start slapping the shit out of each other. Henry now gets an ankle lock, Thatcher makes the ropes, they work into counters and Henry gets a cradle for 2. Thatcher lays him out with an uppercut. Henry keeps getting up and firing back, largely annoying Thatcher. Thatcher can’t follow as his leg gives out due to all of the leg kicks, and Henry hits a head kick, covering for 2. Henry now hits a dragon screw, and then posts Thatcher’s leg. The posted figure four follows. Thatcher is in agony, really selling the leg work of Henry here. Henry heads up top and jumps into an uppercut and Saito suplex. Thatcher hits the float over butterfly suplex for 2 and transitions into the arm bar. Henry counters out into the ankle lock, Thatcher escapes, but Henry hits a PK for 2. The dead lift German connects and Henry heads back up top. Thatcher cuts him off, slowly follows him up but gets knocked off. Henry hits the big double stomp and gets 2, he transitions to the ankle lock again and Thatcher fights but Henry drags him back and grapevines the leg and Thatcher taps. Anthony Henry defeated Timothy Thatcher @ 11:12 via submission

– WALTER came to check on Thatcher and ended up laying out Herny, because he could.