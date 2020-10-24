Join 411’s Live Impact Bound For Glory Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for the biggest show of Impact Wrestling’s year, Bound For Glory! Slammiversary made people take notice, the TV show’s been picking up steam, and tonight we’ll see if Impact can keep that momentum rolling with another big event.

We start with Eric Young in prison. He promises to burn this mothereffer down.

Josh Mathews welcomes us to Bound For Glory! He is joined on commentary by Don Callis.

X Division Championship Six-Way Scramble: Rohit Raju (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs. TJP vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Willie Mack: Somebody’s got a pretty bad cough going tonight, I heard that on the Countdown to Glory show too. Spoiler Alert: Six people in a scramble match is going to be tough for me to recap. Raju wants to go outside, but it kept inside. Jordynne laying the leather to Willie Mack! Bey & TJP get the ring to themselves for a second, then Miguel hits TJP with a missile dropkick. Trey with a dropkick to Bey, reverse 619 and a kick takes him down. Mack comes in with Trey, funky arm drag and a big shoulderblock! Grace in now with Mack, shoulderblocks, the fourth one takes Willie down. Mack with a twisting slam on Grace, TJP comes in, gets Mack & Trey in deathlocks, gets a chancery on Bey, side headlock on Grace, Grace fights out, locks in a sleeper. Raju breaks all this up. He’s the X Division Champion, baby! It’s quality! Raju putting the boots to Grace & keeping everybody else out of the ring. Suplex to Grace, two count. She’s got some spunk, don’t she! Mack trips Grace, pulls her out of the ring, comes in and forearms Raju out of his boots! Clothesline to Miguel, Big kick to Bey! Raju now eating punches from everybody. Mack with the kip up and the standing moonsault gets 2 when everybody comes in. Back fist by Grace, then a tope suicida onto TJP & Raju! Willie follows them out with a hilo! Trey’s next, reversals with TJP, Electric Chair by TJP on the apron, Bey dropkicks Trey off! Bey with a cross-body! TJP runs into a flying knee from Raju, a schoolboy gets a 2.78. Crucifix slam gets two. Jordynne & Trey in there now, they go up top, Bey knocks Grace into the Tree of Woe. They all fly off the top, Raju proclaims equality before delivering the ghetto stomp. Mack breaks up the count there. Raju eats a Stunner, Bey hits a corner cutter on Mack, big kick to the back by Trey, TJP with the octopus stretch, Jordynne breaks that up but gets put in a knee bar by TJP! Trey breaks it up but gets locked in a submission of his own. Jordynne breaks that up. Grace Driver on Trey gets two! Grace goes up top, thrown onto multiple folks! Mamba splash by Bey on Trey, but Raju breaks up the count, knocks Bey out and gets the pin on Trey!

Winner: Rohit Raju

Match Rating: ***1/2

Typical X Division craziness. I can’t hate on that!

Josh wants some help with the audio issues. Meanwhile, John E. Bravo and his peeps are having themselves a bachelor shindig. Johnny Swinger name-drops Nick Gulas. To be honest, I had a harder time keeping up with this than the X Division match.

Heath & Rhino get a countdown, then start their conversation! Tremendous. Rhino tries to apologize to Heath, who is hearing none of that because Rhino has nothing to apologize for. They’re at Bound For Glory!