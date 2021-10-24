Join 411’s Live Impact Bound For Glory Coverage

Hey kids! It’s the biggest show of Impact Wrestling’s year, and I’m here to cover it for you. Let’s get it started!

Cook’s Impact Bound For Glory 2021 Review 10.23.21

Opening video package starts with Josh Alexander’s road to Impact & the X Division Championship. His family is happy. Then we see Christian Cage’s road back to Impact & the World Championship. Alexander chose Option C, so he gets a World Championship match tonight.

Matt Striker & D’Lo Brown welcome us to Las Vegas & Bound For Glory.

Harley Cameron sings the IInspiration to the ring.

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Decay (Havok & Rosemary) (c) vs. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay):