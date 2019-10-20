Join 411’s Live Impact Bound For Glory Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s Impact Bound for Glory 2019 Review

Call Your Shot Gauntlet : We get getting a loss of signal on Fite TV which is obviously not good. Back to action with Edwards, Reno Scum, and cousin Jake all in. Jake runs wild on Scum, Edwards joins in and they take control. Raju is in next, and works over Jake and Edwards. He runs wild, Scum works double teams and the heels take control. Joey Ryan is in next, and is as sleazy as ever. He wants someone to touch his dick. The heels attack, Ryan fights them off and Adam falls onto his dick and is down. Raju touches his dick and then Luster. We have a train touching his dick and flips them, eliminating Jake & Raju. Havok is in next. Ryan offers her his dick, but she chokeslams him instead and runs wild, Rosemary is in next. She follow with suplexes, and brawls with Havok. Ryan oils up and offers his dick. They attack and next in is Fulton. He starts laying everyone out, and eliminates Havok & Rosemary. He dumps Adam, and then Ryan. Cody Deaner is in next. He attacks Fulton, everyone brawls and Fulton tosses Cody, Johnny Swinger is next. He stalls on the floor as Fulton chokeslams Edwards. Next in is Jordynne Grace. Spinebuster on Luster. Strikes to Fulton and Edwards hits an enziguri and Grace hits a German on Fulton. Swoggle joins in and chases Swinger into the ring. Swoggle bites his ass, hits a German and Grace dumps Swinger. Swogle works over Luster and Kiera Hogan is next. Swoggle bites that ass, Grace follows with strikes and dumps her. Next in is Raj Singh. Edwards dumps Luster. Raj attacks Swoggle, Tommy Dreamer is in next. He works over Raj, bites Fulton and Fulton then cuts him off. They all brawl and in next is Kylie Rae. She superkicks Raj and then Dreamer. The cannonball follows and Fulton cuts her off. Dreamer dumps Raj. Fulton dumps Dreamer. Fallah Bahh is in next. He brawls with Fulton, and catches him of the ropes with the Samoan drop. The ass attack follows, Swoggle attacks and then Rae. Next in is Sabu. He attacks with strikes, gets a chair and runs wild. It breaks down and the final entrant is Shera. He hits clotheslines, Grace attacks and Rae joins in as Shera fights them off and dumps them. He dumps Sabu. Bahh & Edwards team up against Fulton & Shera as the final four and they brawl. Shera dumps Bahh. Edwards attacks, but Fulton cuts him off. He and Shera double team Edwards, and then they brawl. Edwards dumps Fulton but Fulton apron bombs him. It’s now Shera vs. Edwards. Shera brings Edwards back in and Edwards cradles him for 2. The Boston knee party follows and Edwards wins. Eddie Edwards @ 33:05 via pin

– We see Cage & Melissa arriving earlier today.