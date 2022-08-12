Join 411’s Live Impact Emergence Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for some Friday night Impact action from the Windy City. Looks like a good time, we’ll see if it lives up to that hype!

Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt are our announce team. We’ve got two pre-show matches, and there’s belts on the line.

Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers (c) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar: Myers has a microphone and uses it to tell us that Chicago absolutely sucks. No wonder he hasn’t gotten a deal with AEW. He has a blue checkmark on Twitter! Rehwoldt is now on Gujjar’s side after Myers’ remarks. Gujjar wins the first test of strength, then applies a headlock. Myers reverses, off the ropes with a shoulderblock. Gujjar with a reverse elbow, dropkick and a splash in the corner. Superkick to the back of the head gets two. Myers ducks outside when he sees Gujjar on the middle rope. Gujjar rams Myers’ back and head into the apron. Gujjar gets the rope against his lower abdominal region when he attempts to get back in the ring, leading to some offense for Myers and the fans chanting “New York Sucks”. Come on now, they’ve had a decent couple of weeks since Vince resigned. Suplex gets two, then it’s time for the chinlock. Myers goes for a superplex, but he gets dumped off the middle rope. Gujjar up top, hits a missile dropkick. Sling blade, back elbow, kicks from Gujjar. Jumping knee from Gujjar, then a Samoan drop gets two. Myers fights back, hits an Implant DDT for two. A spear gets a two count for the former Edgehead, who does some Edge motions before going for another spear. Gujjar blocks that, but Myers manages to get Gujjar’s head to bounce off an exposed turnbuckle. A rollup with a handful of tights ends it.

Winner: Brian Myers (8 minutes via pin)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (c) (w/Jessicka) vs. Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo: Chelsea & Deonna are now known as VXT, complete with NXT 2.0 similar color scheme. It’s an idea. Taya & Chelsea start the match. Taya with a forearm, then a Mexican armdrag. Deonna tags in, knocks Rosemary down on the apron, but winds up on the defensive. Deonna ends up sitting on the second rope, Taya slides under and German suplexes her. Pretty spiffy. Rosemary tags in and I think she tried to bite Deonna’s face off. Didn’t work though. Tag to Chelsea, who kicks Rosemary, but that only hurts Rosemary for a second or two. On the outside we see a miscommunication, as Jessicka gets kicked into Rosemary. VXT double-team Rosemary in the corner, Rosemary fights back, but her upside down headscissors gets blocked. Green comes in, gets a nearfall and works the back. Chelsea goes for the I’m Prettier, but Rosemary blocks it and both women end up kicking each other in the head. Tag to Taya, who knocks Deonna off the apron, hits some knees & clotheslines Chelsea. Blue Thunder Bomb gets a two count on Green. Taya goes for the Road to Valhalla, but Deonna breaks it up. All four women in the ring now, Rosemary & Taya hit German suplexes. Doublestomy from Taya to Chelsea, a flurry of offense leads to a curb stomp from Chelsea to Rosemary. Taya gets kneed off the apron, Green goes for a dive but Jessicka takes it instead of Taya. Taya tags Rosemary, Chelsea’s isolated and they hit the Road to Valhalla for a two count. Rosemary gets booted by Chelsea and the referee checks on her. Jessicka up on the apron to distract the referee, but Rosemary ends up misting Taya instead of Chelsea! Double suplex on Rosemary leads to a three count and new champs!

Winners: Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo (8 minutes via pinfall)

The Emergence event officially starts with a video package.

Impact X Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Jack Evans: It’s Evans’ first match with this company in ages. Evans with three near-falls right away, as he’s not getting paid by the hour. Then he walks about ringside for a minute, so maybe I was wrong. Bailey with a wristlock, Evans going to the ropes, eventually cartwheels into a headscissors. They exchange nearfalls, Evans with a crossbody, Bailey misses one. Evans misses a standing moonsault. They crossbody each other after running the ropes a few times. Bailey & Evans exchange kicks. Bailey wins the contest with a dropkick, then hits a tope suicida on Evans. One more on the other side! Evans rolls out to the other side, but Bailey’s not falling for that, he’ll just do a fun flip in the ring instead. Evans with a kick, then a spinning wheel kick off the ropes. Bailey gets put in a modified Muta Lock by Evans. Evans slows things down now, which is appreciated by those covering the show. Bailey fights back with a series of kicks. Twisting corkscrew splash gets two. Evans blocks a kick, hits a cartwheel back elbow in the corner. Northern Lights, Evans floats over into a Falcon Arrow for two. They exchange attempted strikes and end up kicking each other in the face. Evans goes for a springboard but gets knocked off the apron. Bailey with a Perfect 10 moonsault to the floor. Evans blocks a kick on the outside and both men are down. Back in the ring, Evans hits a Blockbuster for two. Evans goes up top, Bailey tries to meet him here, Evans keeps trying to knock him down, Bailey keeps fighting though. Evans ends up spider German suplexing Bailey! Bailey doesn’t stay down though. Shooting star knees from Bailey get a three count.

Winner: Mike Bailey (15 minutes via pinfall)

Eddie Edwards gives his Honor No More fellas a pep talk. They refuse to die! PCO injured Doc Gallows, and Eddie wants him to finish the job. Kenny King knows that even if he isn’t in the match, he’s still an important part of all this. He’s gonna set a Heath trap. Maria talks about how the Bullet Club has been chasing her & the Kingdom for 8 years. PCO screams the group name.

Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin: Maclin interrupts Callihan’s crazed entrance and suplexes him onto the apron. Sami suplexes Steve on the ramp, so I think they’re even. Sami gets a chair, which the referee isn’t feeling. Maclin tries to use it as well. The referee takes an awkward bump at the hands of both men, and Maclin & Callihan fight around ringside. Maclin gets sent through the safety rail into the crowd. Callihan runs into the wall, and both men disappear into the backstage area. Apparently that’s going to be all for that?

Looks like it, as now we’re seeing a video about Violent By Design’s issues with KUSHIDA and the Motor City Machine Guns.

Chris Sabin & Kushida vs. Deaner & Eric Young (w/Joe Doering): My computer decided to take a dump during the Violent By Design entrance, so that was a load of fun. Barring other difficulties, I’ll try to go back and review that one after the live coverage ends and include it in the review.

Bandido vs. Rey Horus: We join this one in progress, as Horus dives onto Bandido. Crowd chants This Is Lucha, which is accurate. Top rope 180 splash gets two. Bandido with the one armed gorilla press, and a twisting legdrop gets two. Bandido & Horus exchange shots and head to the corner, some twists & turns end up with Bandido getting spiked on a DDT. Gracious. That gets two, of course. Bandido & Horus fight on the other turnbuckle, ending up with Bandido deadlift suplexing Horus back into the ring for two. Bandido working a modified abdominal stretch into a cradle for two. Pop up cutter by Bandido, Horus with a facebuster, both men with a kick. Quite the sequence. The crowd counts along with the referee in Spanish, and the wrestlers do a zombie situp just before 10. That counts as reaching your feet here, and is fine with me. Knee strike from Bandido, who goes up top and hits the froggy splash for two. Horus with another DDT after tiltawhirlage and another two count. Bandido gets Horus up, knees him in the face. Horus with the Flair Flop! Bandido goes fot it, hits the 21plex for three!

Winner: Bandido (unclear on official time, will review later)