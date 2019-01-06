Join 411’s LIVE Impact Homecoming 2019 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Ultimate X to crown new X-Division Champion: Jake Crist vs. Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel : They all climb to begin, it breaks down with RANAs and now Page climbs by himself. Miguel cuts him off, only to be slammed to the floor onto Jake and Swann. Page continues to climb, but gets cut off and eats superkicks. It breaks down into a superkick party and everyone is down. Miguel and Swann double team Page and climb as they fight off Jake. Jake fights back, crotches both and hits the double cutter. Page hits an elbow drop off the cables, battles with Swann and Swann hits a cutter. Miguel flies in with a double stomp, and climbs now but Page pulls him off into a back breaker. Jake now flies in with a leg drop on Page. Miguel hits a RANA on the floor on Page, but Jake follows with DDT. Swann follows with a tope to wipe out the pile. Swann climbs now, they all follow and Swann gets tossed off onto the others. Miguel then moonsaults onto the pile. They all work back in for a tower of doom/meteora combo. Jake cuts off Swann and tombstones him onto the floor. Back in and Jake climbs but Page spears him of the cables! Swann is back, hits a RANA on Miguel and they both climb. Swann gets the title for the win. Rich Swann @ 14:00

Su Yung & Allie vs. Kiera Hogan & Jordynne Grace : Allie and Grace to begin, with Grace overpowering Allie and picking up an early near fall. Yung and Hogan tag in, Hogan runs wild with a variety of dropkicks until Allie makes the save. Hogan up top, buy Yung cuts her off and the heels take control, working quick tags and isolating Hogan in the tree of WHOA; the neck breaker follows for 2. Double teams follow on Hogan, with Allie covering for 2. Yung grounds the action, Hogan fires back and they work into a double down. Grace gets the hot tag, and runs wild on Allie and then Yung until Yung dumps her to the floor. Hogan follows with a dive on Allie, Grace cuts off Yung and she and Hogan hit a powerplex to the floor. Back in, eye rake by Allie, so Hogan tags in and hits a fisherman’s suplex for 2. It breaks down, and Grace hits a slam/powerbomb combo on the heels. Mist by Yung on Grace, code breaker on Hogan, and Allie gets the glove and chokes out Hogan with the mandible claw. Su Yung & Allie defeated Kiera Hogan & Jordynne Grace @ 8:58 via submission

– Post match, the bridesmaids bring out the coffin. BUT ROSEMARY is back! She fights off the bridesmaids, Yung, and then faces off with a terrified Allie, who bails.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Moose : Edwards attacks during Moose’s entrance, and we’re wasting no time as we are right into the fight. Moose cuts off a suicide dive and hits a SICK apron bomb. He follows with another and covers for 2. Moose now makes a barricade bridge, but Edwards counters back with a RANA and suicide dive. They brawl into the crowd now, and then up and into the second level. Moose drops back down, allowing Edwards to follow with a plancha. They brawl back to the ring, low blow by Moose, and Moose tosses him back to the floor. Moose tosses chairs into the ring, rolls Edwards back in and Edwards is busted open. Moose piles chairs onto him, heads up top, but Edwards is up and throws chairs at him. Edwards piles up the chairs, follows Moose up top and hit a superplex into the pile of chairs. They fire up and trade chops, head butt by Moose and he charges, but Edwards dumps him over the top and onto the barricade bridge. Back in and Edwards gets Kenny the kendo. Edwards fires away on Moose, Alisha arrives and almost gets hit. She now hits Moose and gets her revenge. Edwards with the kill shot on Moose, and the future shock finishes it. Eddie Edwards defeated Moose @ 13:15 via pin

Sami Callihan vs. Willie Mack : Mack attacks at the bell, runs wild and follows with a tope. It’s all Mack to begin, running wild until Dave distracts him and Sami finally gets in some offense, taking control back in the ring. Sami grounds the action, but Mack is able to fire back and hit a desperation stunner. They trade big time strikes, eye rake by Sami, but Mack catches him with a head kick and Samoan drop for 2. The standing moonsault follows for 2. Mack follows with running kicks, strikes, and pop up spinebuster for 2. Mack takes Sami up top, but Sami counters with a powerbomb and knee strike for 2. Mack fires back, hits the stunner, but Sami makes the ropes. Mack up top, Dave tries to cut him off, allowing Sami to cut him off and hit a super DVD for 1. Sami follows with a big lariat for 1. Sami now decapitates Mack, hits the piledriver and Mack is finally done. Sami Callihan defeated Willie Mack @ 10:25 via pin

Monster’s Ball Match: Eli Drake vs. Abyss : Drake attacks before the bell, but Abyss quickly fires back and gets a staple gun. Drake fights but gets stapled anyway. Abyss dumps him and they work to the floor. He sets up tables, but Drake avoids that and scores with a low blow. Drake then runs over Abyss with a production box, but Abyss returns the favor. Back in the ring and Drake runs wild with weapon shots. He charges and Abyss overhead tosses him onto the tables on the floor. Abyss gets the bag of tacks, spills them out and looks for a chokeslam. Drake fights him off and throws some in the ref’s face. Black hole slam by Abyss, but the ref is blind. Drake sends Abyss into a chair and the cover gets 2. Abyss gets Janice, but Drake attacks with chair shots, but gets slammed into the tacks and Abyss covers for 2. Drake tosses tacks at Abyss, hits a chair shot, and gets zip ties. They don’t work, so Drake lays in repeated chair shots but Abyss kicks out. Drake grabs the paddle, breaks it over Abyss’ head and finally wins. Eli Drake defeated Abyss @ 12:10 via pin

Impact Tag Team Title Match: Champions LAX vs. Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix : They work into a great opening sequence, with the Luchas taking early control and running wild with double teams for a near fall. Santana rallies, allowing LAX to run wild with double tams and dives. Back in and the double teams from LAX follow. Fenix makes the save, and the Luchas follow with suicide dives and topes. Back in and the luchas put together a series of double teams, until Santana cuts off Fenix with a reverse powerbomb. Everyone’s down, until Pentagon & Ortiz start brawling. They trade superkicks, Fenix & Santana are back in and they brawl. Everyone runs wild with kicks and are down again. The luchas hit the fear factor double stomp combo for a great near fall. LAX dumps Fenix, hits the street sweeper o Pentagon, but Fenix flies in at the very last minute for the save. LAX now starts hitting mad double teams on Fenix, and get a pin out of nowhere to retain. Champions LAX defeated Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix @ 10:48 via pin

Impact Knockouts Title Match: Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie with Gail Kim as the special guest referee : They lock up, working into some back and forth and Taya taking early control with knee strikes. Tessa fires back and hits an apron DDT to take control. Tessa slams her to the barricade, hits a dropkick, and in the ring grounds the action. It’s all Tessa now, choking out Taya in the ropes. Tessa lays in chops, but Taya battles back and hits the German for 2. Taya follows with double knees, and that gets 2. The northern lights and double stomp follow for 2. Taya heads up top, but Tessa moves and Taya misses the moonsault. Spear by Tessa follows for 2. Ref bump as Tessa kills Kim with a forearm. Tessa hits the DDT, grabs the title but Kim takes it away and accidentally hits Taya. Tessa covers and Taya kicks out at 2. Tessa shoves Kim, Kim shoves her back and Taya cradles Tessa for 2. Tessa follows with the draping flatliner for 2. Kim fights off a Tessa attack, hits soul food, and Taya hits road to Valhalla to win the title. Taya defeated Champion Tessa @ 10:30 via pin

