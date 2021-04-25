Join 411’s Live Impact Rebellion Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, Impact fans! It’s time for Impact Rebellion. I’m Jeremy Thomas, and we have quite the show for you tonight with every title in the company on the line — and one that’s not in the company! Rich Swann will face Kenny Omega in a Title vs. Title match for both the top titles in AEW and Impact Wrestling, and we have been promised a definitive winner. Plus we’ve got FinJuice defending the Impact Tag Team Titles against the Good Brothers, Tenille Dashwood battling Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Title, and much more. It’s gonna be a loaded show, so let’s get down to it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start off with the cold open hyping Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega.

We’re live in the Impact Zone and we’re starting out with…

X-Division Title Match

TJP vs. Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin

Thet circle to start and then do some jostling before Josh hits some chops on Ace and shoulder tackles him to the ground. Josh with an Anklelock attempt, countered and TJP into an Octopus, countered. Ace gets sent outside and TJP with a rana on Alexander, sending him out. TJP with a springboard sliding dropkick to Josh, then Ace with a kick to TJP and one to Alexander. TJP gets in the ring for a dropkick on Ace and puts him in the corner to grind his boot in his face. TJP off the ropes but Josh takes him down, TJP out, Ace kicks Josh over the ring and dives on both of them! Austin takes a bow, then rolls TJP in. He stalks TJP and runs in, catches a boot and decks him. Ace with a cover, gets two. Austin with a wristlock — AND THE CARD COMES OUT! He goes for it and the ref stops him. Ace argues with the ref, TJP recovers and gets Ace on his shoulders. Josh breaks it up and Ace sends TJP into the corner shoulder-first, Alexander with a waistlock but Ace grabs the ropes. Alexander pulls him free and hits a German suplex, bridges but Ace kicks out at two. Josh goes for a Divine Intervention but TJP breaks it up, Ace kicks both men and then charges in but Josh ducks and TJP monkeyflips him into JOsh! Austin gets free and hits a springboard kick to Alexander. TJP comes in with a hard kick to Austin, goes up top but Ace cuts him off. Ace goes up but Josh runs in and stops them both, Josh with a DOUBLE SUPERPLEX! TJP and Josh trade shots as Madman tends to Ace, who comes in and gets a kick on Josh! He goes after TJP but gets sent through the ropes. Alexander runs at TJP but gets sent over the ropes to the floor, Ace goes up but TJP tripes him into Tree of Woe position, but shot and he goes for a pin that gets two. TJP with a Mamba Splash, cover and Alexander breaks it up! ANkle lock, TJP counters, but he locks it back in! TJP with a kneebar reversal, Josh gets an Anklelock on Ace! Josh kicks TJP off and maintains the lock, he slaps Ace in the head a couple of times! TJP comes in and locks in an Octopus while Ace rolls free and goes in for a Mouse Trap! Cover on Alexander, TJP breaks it up at two. TJP jumps over a charging Ace and kicks him, he kicks Josh and both of his opponents are in the corner. Double bootwash, he comes off the ropes and kicks both men in the head. Fulton with a trip to TJP, Ace with the Flop, he goes in and Josh breaks it up, DIVINE INTERVENTION! 1, 2, TJP breaks it up at the last instant! TJP gets sent outside, Josh decks Ace a couple of times, gets him on the shoulders and goes up but Ace kicks his way out. They go for a move off and Josh turns it into an ANkle LOck! TJP with a Mamba SPlash to JOSH! Cover, and Fulton breaks it up by pulling TJP off him. ANkle Lock by Alexander, Ace gets out, Josh with Divine Intervention! That’s three!

Winner: Josh Alexander (11:16)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: This was a really hot opener that had a couple of sloppy moments, but all in all kicked off the show in grand fashion. Josh deserves the win, happy to see it.

* We get Eric Young in front of Violent By Design talking about how he’s still steering the ship and that someone has their chance to make their mark and do what they’re capable of. We then get a promo for the VbD vs. Storm, Sabin, Mack, and Edwards match.

Violent By Design vs. James Storm, Chris Sabin, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards

Team VBD is Rhino, Deaner, and Doering of course, and we have the mystery man who is…CAZ! Except he’s now W. Morrissey. Not sure he’s enough of an asshole to be a Morrissey, but I’ll give it a shot.

Doering and Edwards start off, and Edwards gets backed into the corner as Matt Striker gives us a Secret Wars and Beyonder reference. Rhino tags in and Sabin gets tagged in as well, the faces take over and Deaner gets tagged in for the heels, charging in and getting thrown by Eddie who’s in now. Storm then tags in and manhandles Deaner, throwing him into the corner so Morrissey can tag in. Storm and Morrissey stare down, Storm with a couple of shots and then Morrissey takes control with punches and strikes. He sets Storm on the turnbuckle, knocks him down and then decks one of the faces while Storm is rolled back into the ring. Storm nails STorm in the corner and tags in Deaner, who boot chokes Storm in the corner. Doering in, Storm into the ropes and eats a big crossbody, cover gets two. Rhino in now, he hits a big clothesline and then wrenches in Storm’s neck. Storm back up to his feet, tries to elbow out but Rhino with a big forwarm. STorm into the corner, Rhino charges in but Storm with a boot up and a neckbreaker to Rhino! Willie Mack and Deaner both get tagged in, Mack is in hot and he sends Doering out. Deaner is in, big legdrop to Deaner and then a sit-out spinebuster for two. Sabin in and Deaner manages to fight back, he gets Sabin on the top but gets knocked down, Sabin with a dive onto the heels on the outside and Eddie follows up! Mack with a cannonball to someone, Deaner gets hit with several leaping news, Mack makes the pin but Morrissey breaks it up and takes all the face out. Morrissey pulls Deaner to the corner and tags himself in, beats on some guys but gets sent to the outside when Mack pulls the rope down. Morrissey isn’t done yet through, and it’s broken down to chaos on the outside. Mack goes for a dive but Morrissey decks him coming through the ropes. Deaner up on the top turnuckles but Sabin cuts him off — Sabin SUPLERPLXES Deaner onto all the others! It’s a car wreck on the outside, everyone’s down. Mack and Doering end up in the ring, Mack with a Stunner on Doering who rolls out of the ring. Morrissey comes in, Mack and Morrissey stare off. Morrissey counters a Stunner attempt, Mack off the ropes into a BIG boot! Morrissey decides not to go for the cover, and he hits a swinging sidewalk slam for three!

Winner: Violent By Design and W. Morrissey (10:05)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Nice to see Impact highlight Caz on his debut for the company and give him the big moment post-match in the ring. There can be a such thing as too chaotic, this got really hectic to follow but there were some fun spots.

Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona

They face off with arms outstretched to start, Cardona offers the handshake and Myers flips him off so Matt decks in and takes control. Cardona goes for the reboot, but Myers slips out of the ring and then hangs Matt on the ropes. Myers gets Matt outside the ring, he goes for a suplex but Matt drops it into a neckbreaker. Cardona sends Myers over the guardrail and rolls in and back out. Cardona goes for Myers and nearly hits a production guy, Myers takes the moment to take control and beat on Cardona. They’re back in the ring and Myers locks in a submission “for dominance,” according to Striker. Cardona stuns Myers with a jawbreaker but Myers is able to slide out of the ring and trip Matt hard. He gets a couple of elbowdrops and goes for a pin that gets two. Myers locks in a side headlock and Cardona fits out but gets slammed into the corner. He gets Matt on the top and talks trash, only to get nailed by Matt who follows with a dropkick off the second. Cardona up and hits an elbow on a charging Myers, he hets a couple clothesline and turns a back bodydrop attempt into a knee drop. Cardona goes for the reboot, Myers slides out but Cardona hits the reboot through the ropes! Radio Silence to Myers on the ramp and both men are down. Cardona up first and he rolls Myers into the ring, but Myers rolls his way quickly back out. Myers manages to take Cardona down as he slides out, then hits a big spear on the outside. Myers rolls Cardona in, goes up top, and hits a big elbowdrop off the top for a two-plus count. Myers goes for a suplex, Cardona slides out for a double underhook, Myers counters and Cardona turns it into a Hot Mess (Impaler) for two! Cardona is picking Myers up, Myers with a big kick to the head! He charges at Matt in the corner but Matt gets his feet up, and Cardona does a leapfron, but comes down on his knee roughly. He looks hurt. The ref checks on him and other officials come down to take a look. Myers offers Cardona a hand, Matt takes it, and MYERS WITH A CLOTHESELINE! Myers lies in wait, bit forearm for three.

Winner: Brian Myers (9:41)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Solid match, especially depending on whether the knee was legit. I legit can’t tell, he did look like he came down actually bad on the knee but they did the finish so hard to knee for shure. Not a huge Myers fan but this worked well.

* Tony Khan is there with AEW people including Aubrey Edwards, and D’Amore comes in with Brian Hebner. Khan is skeptical about Hebner’s integrity considering his family history. We have two refs for the match.

* We get a video recap of the end of Jazz’s run and the arrival of Rachael Ellering this week.

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match

Fire N’ Flava vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

Jazz is coming out to accompany the challengers to the ring. Well that may change the odds.

Tasha and Ellering start off in the ring and they lock up, Tasha with a headlock. Rachael gets out and slips Tasha with a suplex, then runs her over. Tasha scampers to her corner and Kiera is in, Rachael with an armdrag on Hogan after a lockup. Kiera turns it around, but Rachel stands up and picks Kiera up, thewn slams her into the corner. Grace in, and they just kick Kiera and chuck her to the ground for two. Kiera whipped hard into the corner, then into the opposite corner and she’s down. Kiera in a waistlock and gets shot into the ropes, and Tasha catches her to save her! Grace is distracted by Tasha and Kiera with a big kick. Tasha is in, they hit a double superkick on Jordynne and a cover gets two. Tasha gets Jordynne in the corner and Kiera holds her while Tasha with an avalanche and then a running European uppercut. Kiera with a sliding dropkick, cover gets two. Another pin for two, and a third for one. Kiera gets Grace up, tags in Tasha and they beat Grace down and Tasha boot chokes her in the corner. Steelz with kicks to Grace, tags in Kiera who gets kicks and stomps of her own. Tasha in again, they lay in some forearms. and Kiera in, she comes off the ropes — and Grace moves! Kiera hits Tasha and Grace slams Kiera! Jordynne crawls to the ropes and MAKES THE TAG! Spear to Tasha, spear to Keira, jumping back elbow, Sling Blade to Kiera, jumping forward, and she knocks Tasha to the floor with as right hand! STO, spinning legdrop off the first rope gets two. Rachel tags Jordynne in and splashes Kiera, Jordynne off Rachels back with a splash, they sandwich Kiera between Jordynne and Rachael’s knees and cover, but Tasha breaks it up. They get the champs in opposite corners and charge in, the champs move and kick the challengers, double missile dropkick, cover gets two on Grace while Ellering is out of the ring. FnF double team Grace and go for the double suplex, but she reverses on them! Tasha gets on the apron, shoulder to Grace’s gut, she coems in and off the ropes and gets chucked over the ropes to crash to the ground! Grace comes through the ropes and dives on Tasha! Kiera goes up top, crossbody on everyone! Kiera rolls into the ring and Grace follows. Kiera with forearms to Grace but Jordynne runs her over, and tags in Ellering. She holds Kiera, grace off the ropes but gets tripped. Kiera with a back elbow and superkick to Rachel but Ellering with a big right hanbd and she hits a big sitout powerbomb! New champs!

Winner: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering (9:23)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: It felt shorter than it was and the pacing got a little repetitive, but this wasn’t bad at all and I like the title switch.

* Video package highlighting the Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel feud.

Last Man Standing Match

Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miquel

Trey with a front dropkick to start, and he goes in but Sami catches him and chucks him out of the ring! We already have a ten-count, but Sami is coming out already. He grabs Trey as he gets up and bodyslams him on the concrete as a new count begins. Try up and Sami gets him on his shoulders, Trey slips out and runs, he almost gets thrown into the ringpost but avoids it and hits Sliced Bread #2 on the floor! Trey into the ring, he comes out and goes for a 619 kick and a sequence of counters leads to Sami down. Trey back in, he dives through the ropes but Sami moves and Trey hits the guardrail HARD! The count gets to 8 before Trey is up, and Sami goes in with a knifeedge chop. Sami slams past the barricade to the floor, then slips over the guardrial. He goes intot he back and coesm out with a production cart, rolling it at Trey but Trey moves. Trey goes for a rana, but Sami catches him and powerbombs him onto the cart! The count hits five, Try falls off the cart and the ref stops the count to check on Miguel. Sami goes into the cart and gets a chain that he stars to punish Trey with. He shouts in Trey’s face and Miguel grabs his jaw, but Sami takes back control and jams a wrench INTO TREY’S JAW. The count gets to 8 as Sami pulls shit out from under the ring and chucks them into the ring. Sami throws a chair into Trey’s head and we’re right back to the count. Sami pulls out a table and Trey gets up at 9. Sami grabs Trey and rolls him into the ring. Trey grabs a chair as Sami meanders his way in, Sami to his feet and he gets slammed back down head-first into the chair. Sami puts Trey’s head on a chair and goes to hit Trey with the wrench, but Trey moves. Trey with a Scorpion Kick and he slams Sami back-first into the chairs! The count runs up to five before Trey gets up, 9 for Sami. Trey stars at Sami and sets up a table as Sami begs off. Trey goes to suplex him onto the upside down table, Sami reverses, they jockey for position and Sami bodyslams Trey into the leg crossbar! The count makes it to 9 before Trey gets up. Sami chucks a chair at Trey and we’re counting again. Trey gets up on the turnbuckle and gets another chair in his face, Sami sets up the table and is going up top after havng to walk around. Sami with a PILEDRIVER THROUGH THE NON-BREAKING TABLE! Both men down and the count hits 8 for Sami, Trey rolls out of the ring to his feet at 9 but then flops over. Sami grabs the ring steps and sets them up, then goes under the ring for another table. Sami goes for a piledriver onto the steps and Trey with a thumb to the eye. He goes for a suplex and Sami grabs Trey by the crotch to break it up — PILEDRIVER ONTO THE STEPS! Sami puts Trey under the steps and sits on it, and the ref counts to 9 — AND TREY SLIPPED OUT! Trey on the apron, CUTTER TO SAMI from the apron through the table and both men are down! The count hits 10 and Trey is up but Sami isn’t!

Winner: Trey Miguel (15:25)

Rating: **

Thoughts: I don’t like Last Man Standing matches. The constant ten-counts make the pace awful, it’s very start-stop, and this was no different. There were some appropriately impressive car crash moments but the gimmick killed this one for me.

* Rich Swann cuts a promo hyping the Title vs. Title match and talks about how they’re in his house, and he’s not letting Omega come into his house and take away his prize and pride.

* We get the video package for FinJuice vs. The Good Brothers.