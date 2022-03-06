Join 411’s Live Impact Sacrifice Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for the 2022 version of Impact Sacrifice. Lots of action scheduled for tonight in my old stomping grounds of Louisville, KY. We got six title matches, some New Japan favorites, ROH folks without Honor & young wrestlers looking to make a name for themselves. Let’s hook em up!

Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt welcome us to Louisville. Some feedback in the background, I’m sure they’ll fix it before the show actually starts. The announcers run down the card, then we see a video documenting the Moose/Heath issue.

Countdown to Sacrifice Match: Giselle Shaw vs. Lady Frost: The Quintessential Diva showing some confidence early, but Lady Frost has plenty of that as well. Shaw with a chop, but Frost with a front headscissor sending Shaw to the floor. Frost follows her out, but Shaw with another chop. Frost evades the whip into the steps with a cartwheel, then headscissors Shaw to the floor. Back in the ring, Frost with a knee, but Shaw blocks another handstand headscissor with a kick. Running European uppercut gets two for Shaw. Northern Lariat by Shaw as she takes advantage. Twisting Vader Bomb gets a two count, nicely done by Shaw. Fans are behind Frost. Shaw misses in the corner, lands some strikes. Big kick in the corner by Frost, then Frost cartwheels into a cannonball! That gets two. Shaw blocks the moonsault attempt, then hits a draping DDT. Only gets two. Frost rolls up Shaw out of a suplex attempt, but Shaw hits a backfist, then a twisting suplex for two. Frost sweeps the leg, then kicks Shaw down to the mat. Shaw blocks the moonsault attempt again, sets up a back superplex but Frost fights it off. Moonsault hits! It gets the three count!

Winner: Lady Frost

Some impressive acrobatics from Frost here, and good presence from both. I can see both women having a bright future in the Knockouts Division.

We see a video documenting the issues between Mickie James & Tasha Steelz.

Mickie James talks to Gia Miller about how Tasha stole a victory from Chelsea Green and stole an opportunity for her. Chelsea is here to watch Mickie’s back tonight. Mickie wants to do this on her own, which seems like a bad idea to Chelsea & I. Mickie wants to legitimately move on to defending against Chelsea.

Countdown to Sacrifice Match: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett (w/Maria Kanellis-Bennett) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack: Maria joins Tom & Matthew at the commentation station. Bennett & Swann start things off. Some good back & forth early & Swann gets the advantage. Bennett runs into a boot in the corner. Bennett tags out & he & Taven hit a nice combo of kicks. Mack gets the tag, and he runs over Taven. Big shot in the corner by Mack. Mack with a rana! Big dropkick! Mack vaults onto the apron, but that leads to bad news. Bennett uranages him on the apron, Taven kicks him to the floor. Swann with a twisting move off the top and the fans already declare it awesome. Now Willie’s gonna do a dive and land right on his feet! OK, now that’s impressive. Taven hits a DDT back in the ring for a two count. Taven’s feet on the ropes didn’t make the difference this time. Bennett with a chop, then a catapult into a Taven kick, then a Taven elbowdrop gets two. The OGK trade kicks on Mack, cover gets two. Mack fights back with some slaps, but runs into a Taven superkick. Bennett gets decked by Mack. and Swann tags in. He’s going off on these guys, a rolling thunder on Taven gets two. Modified 3D gets a two count on Taven. Mack gets smacked down. Bennett with a DVD on Swann, Taven with Just the Tip for a two count. Spinebuster by Bennett on Swann, but Mack with a stunner on Taven! Shots being traded here. Swann isolated now…Mack blocks the Backpack Stunner kick combo, and Swann ends up rolling Bennett up for three!

Winners: Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Some pretty spotty stuff here, good action in a short timeframe though. I don’t really get the whole “Taven’s garbage” vibe a lot of people have. Seems fine to me!

Impact X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jake Something: Tom wants the big hoss to open up Sacrifice, so there’s something he picked up from Jim Ross. Miguel isn’t going to win a lockup with Something. I’m just saying. He can land some big strikes though, and he can do some fun flips, but then Something can clothesline his head off. Only a one count though. Rollup gets 2 for Trey, and Jake stares into the man’s eyes. Miguel with some innovative offense targeting the left arm, but then Something hits a big sitout powerbomb for 2.8. Jake’s power edge is working pretty well right now, as Trey gets whipped into the corner pretty hard. Trey’s a fighter though, and those strikes aren’t bad. Jake’s strikes aren’t bad either, and that forearm looked stiffff. Big spear in the corner by Something gets a two count. We’ve got Jake hitting rolling clotheslines now, but Trey fights back. Trey with big forearms in the corner, then a springboard splash and a nip-up. Jake blocks a couple kicks, but didn’t block the Taijiri special. That gets two. Trey hits some chops but that just pisses Jake off. Jake sends Trey’s head into the mat, then hits the Shock Treatment for two! Shades of Abyss! Jake with a couple of clotheslines against the ropes. Trey with a twisting kick, sending Jake to the outside. Then we see Trey hit a friggin Canadian Destroyer, flying from the apron into Jake into the ramp. Yeesh! Trey rolls Jake back into the ring for the two count. Jake’s back now, powerbombing Trey into the buckles, then into his knee. Jake goes for another powerbomb, but Trey reverses that into a Meteora for two. Trey goes up top, but Jake follows him. Trey slides out of the superplex, hits a few strikes to put Jake into place for a Meteora off the top for three.

Winner: Trey Miguel (11 minutes via pinfall)

That’s what I like out of my X Division wrestling.

Tasha Steelz tells Gia Miller how she’s going to take Mickie James to Pettyville. She’s got a good rap, I dig it.

Eddie Edwards (w/Honor No More) vs. Rhino (w/Chris Sabin, Rich Swann & Willie Mack): Something tells me all of these people are going to be sent to the back sooner rather than later. Rhino’s dominant early, so Eddie needs to bail out. Eddie gets some chops in, and tells Rhino to come on. I don’t think that was smart. Eddie & Rhino trade shots, then Eddie gets tossed outside towards Rhino’s friends. Back in the ring, and Maria hands Eddie his kendo stick. The referee doesn’t like that, and he ejects Maria. I mean, if I was a referee, Maria would be the last person I’d eject from ringside. But I’m a known pervert. Eddie & Rhino trade some more shots, Rhino runs off the ropes and gets tripped. Referee didn’t see that one though since Team Impact was talking to him. Whoops. This referee misses all kinds of offenses from Honor No More. Matthew drops a “Superstars” reference, lol. Eddie gets the upperhand while the fans chant for Rhino. Eddie runs into a clothesline though, then a shoulderblock in the corner by the Manbeast. The fans chant for a gore, but the referee gets distracted by all the men fighting at ringside. Vincent does a big dive. Then Rich Swann runs into the ring, jumps over the ref and dives onto everybody. That’s gotta be a DQ, right? Nah, Willie’s gonna dive off the rop rope onto everybody. Steve Maclin runs in and DDTs Edwards, who was going to hit Rhino with the kendo stick. He eggs Rhino on for the gore, then canes Rhino in the back! The fans are not approving of Steve Maclin at this moment. Eddie hits the Boston Knee Party for three.

Winner: Eddie Edwards (9 minutes via pinfall)