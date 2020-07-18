wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live Impact Slammiversary Coverage
July 18, 2020 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
-Welcome to your live coverage of Slammiversary. This should be an interesting night as I am filling in for this show at the last minute. I was asked to be on standby even as I let the powers to be know that my exposure to Impact has been limited for years, but it’s wrestling, and I like wrestling, so here we are. The show goes live in FITE TV in about 20 minutes and that should be more than enough time for me to learn as much as I can about what we are going to see tonight. All joking aside, let’s have fun tonight!
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Edwards Reveals Who He Wants Mystery Man At Impact Slammiversary To Be
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Jeff Jarrett & Road Dogg Walking Out of WWE At In Your House 2, Talking to Jarrett About the Incident
- FTR on Raising Money For Black Lives Matter and Becoming More Educated After Being ‘Ignorant’
- The Rock Co-Signs Dolph Ziggler Winning WWE Title, Drew McIntyre Responds