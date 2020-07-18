Join 411’s Live Impact Slammiversary Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

-Welcome to your live coverage of Slammiversary. This should be an interesting night as I am filling in for this show at the last minute. I was asked to be on standby even as I let the powers to be know that my exposure to Impact has been limited for years, but it’s wrestling, and I like wrestling, so here we are. The show goes live in FITE TV in about 20 minutes and that should be more than enough time for me to learn as much as I can about what we are going to see tonight. All joking aside, let’s have fun tonight!