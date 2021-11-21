Join 411’s Live Impact Turning Point Coverage

Hey kids! Tonight, Impact Wrestling presents Turning Point 2021. We’ve got five championship matches, including Moose defending the World Championship against Eddie Edwards in a Full Metal Mayhem Match. Should be a lot of craziness & maybe even some good times!

We get started right away on the Countdown with some bonus matches!

Rohit Raju & Raj Singh vs. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson): Finlay & Rohit start things off with some of that chain rasslin. Finlay with MJF’s finisher, but Raju turns it into a headscissors. Finlay gets out and back to the headlock. Legsweep by Raju, Finlay with a jumping European uppercut for one. Tag to Juice, who gets slammed onto Raju by Finlay. Juice goes to the ears, then hits the delayed vertical for two. Finlay back in, Finlay & Juice hit a doubleteam to the delight of the crowd. Finlay gets knocked outside and dropped on the apron to the dismay of the crowd. Tag to Singh, and they work Finlay over while Juice gets loud and upset. It’s not even Thanksgiving with the fam yet Juice, calm down. Finlay’s attempts to fight back are met with cheers but don’t last long. Finally he does get out, and Juice gets the tag to land some shoulderblocks. Senton to Singh, and some Dustyesque punches to Rohit. Clotheslines in opposite corners, then cannonballs to each! Full nelson drop on Singh gets two. Tag to Finlay, the ol’ Demolition Decapitation gets two. Tag to Juice, Rohit breaks up the double team, jacks Juice’s jaw, and they hit the combination DDT on Juice for two. Double faceplant to Singh, Finlay with a dive onto Rohit, and now Singh is set up…Doomsday Device! Three count!

Winners: FinJuice (around eight minutes)

Matt Striker & D’Lo Brown are announcing, and they run down our card.

Impact Digital Media Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) w/Rachael Ellering vs. Chelsea Green: When I think of Impact wrestlers & Digital Media, I think of these two, no doubt. They start things off quickly, no time to waste before the main show starts. Chelsea with a series of near-falls, drop toe hold leads to a dropkick on Jordynne for two. Grace utilizes her strength with a couple of slams, but Chelsea gets her in the corner. Jordynne presses her off the top rope, walks around the ring with Chelsea & slams her down for two. Hard whip into the turnbuckles. Jordynne picks her up, knees her a couple of times and rams her shoulder-first into the ringpost. Double knees to the back, then a smash in the corner. Jordynne misses the Vader Bomb though, and Chelsea’s back up. Boot to Jordynne, forearm in the corner, but Jordynne fires back in the other corner. Jordynne gets curb stomped in the corner, Chelsea pulls her out to the center and gets two. Another curb stomp gets two. Jordynne blocks the suplex, then blocks the Unprettier, lifts Chelsea up and stampedes her in the corner. Rikishi Driver gets two! Jordynne places Chelsea up top, but Chelsea headbutts her off. Jordynne regains the advantage, Chelsea gets out of the Muscle Buster and hits the Gory Bomb for two. Reversals, elbow by Chelsea, Jordynne reverses out of the Unprettier and hits the Grace Driver for three.

Winner: Jordynne Grace

Opening video talks about how this is one of those defining nights and destiny awaits. Apparently there’s trouble in the hills too.

We’re live in Las Vegas! There’s a crowd! Striker promises some good wrestling to kick it off.

Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton):